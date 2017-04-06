Shaler Area students compete in regional art competition

On February 19th, over 50 Shaler Area art students competed in the regional Scholastic Art and Writing competition at Laroche College. 29 of those students were recognized for their art. There were over 2000 people in the competition from all over the regional area.

Students can submit multiple pieces of multiple mediums to the competition. People submitted pencil drawings, paintings, digital arts, sculptures, glass pieces, and ceramics. Artists have to pay $5 per piece that they submit for judging. Over 2500 pieces were submitted to the competition.

“(The competition) is competitive but not in a way that’s negative. It encourages students to do better and work diligently in art,” art teacher David Boyles said.

At the competition, the students can either win a Gold Key, which is the highest ranking award, Silver Key, the second highest, or an Honorable Mention, which is the third highest. Two students from Shaler Area were awarded Gold Keys for their art: junior Jamie Handyside for a painting and sophomore Julie Lignoski for digital arts. 7 students earned Silver Keys and 15 achieved Honorable mentions.

“I went (to the competition) last year, and saw that there weren’t that many digital art pieces and it gave me confidence that I could earn a Gold Key. There were more submissions this year, but I still liked my chances,” Lignoski said.

After the competition, the Gold Key pieces were put on display at Laroche College, and Silver Keys and Honorable Mentions were displayed digitally. The Gold Key pieces then move on to a national competition in New York City. There are usually 2000-3000 pieces on display in New York. Some of the winners on the national level win scholarships for their artwork.

The art program at Shaler Area has not been as successful in the past at the competition as they are currently. Junior Jamie Handyside earned a Silver Key in her sophomore year, and a Gold Key and an Honorable Mention in her junior year. She submitted 5 paintings to the competition this year. Her Gold Key painting was a pop art self portrait on cardboard.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me because I work really hard on my art and it’s finally paying off,” Handyside said.

Taking studio art 1 and 2 at the high school really helped her grow as an artist. She skipped over studio art 3 to take AP studio art currently in her junior year. The classes at Shaler have helped her achieve success in the competition.

“(The competition) has helped me notice what my strong and weak points are in my art, and it’s allowed me to fix my mistakes and create better overall pieces,” Handyside said.

The award is very prestigious and it helps the artist grow. The award increases confidence and helps teach art students to work hard and how to make the best pieces that they can. The competition aims to highlight the achievements of artists who have spent time working on their art.

“It provides a sense of achievement that students get primarily playing sports. After winning a game they get this immediate sense of achievement. In art you don’t always have those achievements and immediate accolades,” Boyles said, “This is their opportunity to showcase their talent,”