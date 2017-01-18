Shaler cafeteria hosts sushi chef to introduce students to new cuisine

With the hopes of encouraging students to try new things, the high school cafeteria hosted Chef John Reffert, a sushi chef, to create different types of sushi to offer as part of meals.

The cafeteria has been trying for a long time to incorporate new opportunities in the lunchroom for students, hoping to encourage them to try new things and step out of their comfort zones when it comes to food.

“We want to give people a new flavor profile, and what better way to do that then bring it to you. We want [students] to be able to try something new in school,” cafeteria Food Service

Director Francine Schmid said, “[The sushi] will

hopefully bring awareness that there’s different foods available, and if it takes off, we’ll

try to do something like it once a month, and include it in the meal plan…”

Born in Pittsburgh, John Reffert, or Chef Johnny, began his career as a Samurai chef in Washington, D.C., followed by a sushi chef in Baltimore. He then moved to New York City, where he refined his skills.

“It all started out in the 1980’s, I worked for Samurai. They transferred me from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. Then I had the opportunity to work with sushi, which includes different types of chefs…sushi chefs have a cleaner knife techniques and really have to look at th

e fish; it takes a little bit more skill, ” Chef Johnny said.

As of now, Johnny has been in the food industry for over 28 years, and has owned three different types of restaurants in Pittsburgh: a Japanese/Korean restaurant, a fast food restaurant, and a sports bar.

“I came back to Pittsburgh around 1985 and opened up my first restaurant which focused on Korean and Japanese cuisine. Then we opened a fast food restaurant which focused on chicken wings and things like that…The third restaurant was a sushi bar and we converted it to a sports bar,” said Chef Johnny

He has been out of the restaurant business since 2010, but he now has a job within Nutritional Group that was involved with bringing sushi to the cafeteria. Johnny now travels to different schools in the area to teach their chefs how to make sushi.

Each day, Chef Johnny would prepare several different types of sushi rolls in bulk to sell to students, such as California, vegetarian, egg custard, and shrimp. From there, he could add ginger, various vegetables, and horseradish wasabi to the top of the sushi or roll it inside. Some rolls were already pre-made and others he made special in front of the students.

“There’s two different types of sushi. There’s maki sushi, which is what [I made for students] yesterday, and nigiri sushi, which you make with your hands.” Chef Johnny said.

Through the Nutritional Group, he hopes to introduce not only sushi, but other aspects of Korean and Japanese cuisine.

“If this takes off,” said Chef Johnny, “then we’ll introduce different types of [dishes] such as spicy noodles, fried rice, and things like that.”

Compared to other schools, Shaler’s response was good. Students received the sushi well, and were generally curious. In some other school districts, Johnny was rolling hundreds of rolls a day, mainly because of the size and that there were more students used to trying new foods.

Chef Johnny noted that there were two different types of students that tried sushi: ones that already liked or tried sushi, and ones that were new to the experience but curious about it.

“I think you need to be very open minded about trying new things…at least give it a try, even if it’s a one-biter. Then you could say you did it. You need to experiment in life, not only in sushi. Experiment while you’re young.” Chef Johnny said.