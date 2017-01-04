Shaler wrestling hopes to build off past success

Shaler Area’s varsity wrestling season is underway and looking for another successful year, coming off a 5th place WPIAL finish last year.

After an eventful 17-2 season that resulted in a section championship last year, Head Coach Drew D’agostino hopes to continue to build around a program that has been successful for the past few years. However with the loss of vital seniors from last year, the Titans face many tests this season.

Senior Ron D’amico looks to fill in and provide leadership for his teammates. John Harker, and Julian Scheibel are the only other seniors on the team.

“Every time I go on the mat I’m going to leave it all out there. It’s my final year in high school and by the end of the year I don’t want to have any regrets,” D’amico said.

D’amico hopes that the underclassmen will follow suit. The team is going to be primarily carried by these underclassmen. Juniors Eric Warren, Garrett Reinsfelder, and Dylan Winters look to be big contributors to the team.

Sophomores Ian Scarberry, Ryan Sullivan, and Jake Pollak are also returning after gaining plenty of experience as freshmen.

“My personal goal is to finish better in the WPIAL than I did last year, and hopefully make it to states. This season should go well if I perform to my capability,” Pollak said, who finished with a 25-12 record last year.

Scarberry had 27 wins as a freshman, while Reinsfelder has over 50 wins in two years. D’amico finished with a 33-10 record last season. They, along with the rest of the team, have hopes of continuing their success on the mat for individuals.

As for the team, new realignment in Triple A placed some difficult challenges ahead. The Titans compete in section 3-B of the WPIAL. They will face some stiff competition in North Hills and North Allegheny.

Despite tough competition, D’agostino hopes for another successful season.

“Our goal is to obviously have a winning record. We want to be in double digit [wins] again for the third straight year,” D’agostino said.

Shaler Area’s wrestling season is already off to a solid start. So far this season, they were 5-0 at a meet at Carrick High School. They also defeated Hampton soundly at their first home match by a score of 58-12.

At the recent Excalibur wrestling invitational in Wilkes-Barre, D’amico and Sullivan both finished first in their weight classes. Warren and Reinsfelder also placed 6th and 5th, respectively.