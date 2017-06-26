Shaq to Iowa high school athletes: 'Make them remember your name, baby'

Shaquille O’Neal has a short, but hefty recipe for success for high school athletes: listen, watch, learn and steal.

He spent his high school career on a U.S. army base at Cole High School in San Antonio. It was a small district, where big athletic success wasn’t expected.

But O’Neal listened to his parents, he watched and practiced good basketball — and as for the steal?

Steal everything you like about your favorite players, he said.

Take it. Practice it. Make it your own.

Tie that all together with a belief in yourself, and there can be no end to your success.

“Always believe, no matter what,” O’Neal said. “If you have those attributes, that’s a quick way to success.”

O’Neal spoke to thousands of Iowans during The Des Moines Register‘s All-Iowa Sports Awards at the Iowa Events Center Saturday evening. The second-annual event honors the athletic performances of Iowa’s top high school athletes — but also the good character they’ve shown.

In a dressing room at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines, O’Neal throws a gum wrapper across the room aiming for the trash can, betting he can make it for $20.

It lands a foot away.

But true to his enduring spirit he tries again.

And misses. He’s out $40.

For O’Neal, it was an indomitable spirit that led him to where he is today: NBA Most Valuable Player, four NBA champions, NBA Rookie of the Year, an Olympic Gold Medal.