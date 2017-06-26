Shaquille O'Neal on son Shareef: 'He's damn good'

Shaquille O’Neal is proud of son Shareef’s basketball ability, but says he never pressured Shareef to play. After all, he said, there doesn’t need to be any more basketball players in the family.

And it’s that lack of external pressure that helped his 17-year-old son succeed, O’Neal says.

Shareef, a 6-9 power forward of the Crossroads School (Calif.) is ranked among the top 20 prospects in the Class of 2018 and an Arizona commit.

When he watches his son play basketball, Shaq says it brings a tear to his eyes.

“He’s damn good,” O’Neal said. “He’s real good.”