VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal and Bol Bol ready to tear up the EYBL

The sons of Shaquille O’Neal and Manute Bol are playing together on the AAU circuit with Cal Supreme in the EYBL.

Shareef O’Neal, a 6-9 power forward from Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.), and Bol Bol, a 7-footer from Mater Dei (Santa Ana) are already showing signs of what the teams on the circuit might have to deal with.

Plus, the two big guys are playing with Mater Dei’s Spencer Freedman, one of the top point guards in the West.

Here are highlights from their first games over the weekend via BallersVision.