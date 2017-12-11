Shareef O'Neal is already gifting postgame shoes like an NBA All-Star

They say kids do everything younger these days. Apparently that includes imitating their professional heroes, particularly when one of those heroes is their own father.

Shareef O'Neal gave his Jordan's that came out TODAY to a lucky fan 🏆 @SSJreef pic.twitter.com/SvbLeyQbOv — Overtime (@overtime) December 9, 2017

We’re talking about Shareef O’Neal. The Crossroads School senior and Arizona-committed four-star prospect was competing at the Hoophall West tournament over the weekend. Following a Saturday game, the son of Shaquille O’Neal went over to the bench, took off a pair of brand new, single-game used Jordans and gave them away to a courtside fan.

Making the gesture even more remarkable: Those shoes were only released by Nike that day. So Shareef O’Neal wasn’t just giving away shoes that were his, he was giving away shoes that were phenomenally rare, with few — if any — others in the area owning a pair.

Even the youngster who received the shoes seemed a bit shocked about the entire episode. When asked about the gifting by the videographer, he could only muster, “surprising.”

You can’t blame him. After all, how many other high school players have you seen handing over their shoes following a single game at a tournament?