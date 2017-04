Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, committed Wednesday to Arizona.

California Supreme, O’Neal’s AAU team, announced the decision on Twitter.

O’Neal retweeted the announcement, but hasn’t commented beyond that as of Wednesday morning.

California Supreme Basketball would like to congratulation @cynreef on committing to The University of Arizona #TheProcess #FiveStars pic.twitter.com/Z66J3L68hX — California Supreme (@CalSupremeBball) April 19, 2017

O’Neal, a four-star in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports, had listed UCLA, USC, Kansas, and LSU as other possible destinations in February.