Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, names his five potential recruiting leaders

Shareef O’Neal is a sensation both for his lineage and his athletic ability. Now he’s starting to make early decisions on his route to a college commitment, with at least one nod to his father’s legacy.

In an interview with Rivals.com video producer Krysten Peek, the younger O’Neal cited five different programs as among the ones with which he’s stayed in close contact and is considering.

“The recruiting process is great. I still have the same schools and I haven’t made my final list yet,” O’Neal said. “I have the whole summer and plenty of time to figure things out and make some visits. Right now I’m just focused on finishing up my high school season.” Some of the schools in the mix are UCLA, Arizona, USC, Kansas and LSU.

Granted, O’Neal is not specifically claiming those programs are an official top-5, but that’s about as close to naming an off the moment top-5 without calling it a top-5. Naturally, LSU’s inclusion in the list is a clear call up to his father’s days starring in Baton Rouge, though one might also note the emergence of UCLA and USC in his thinking as a testament to both the area where he was raised and, leading to that, his father’s glory years with the Lakers.

For now, the younger O’Neal will shift his focus to the AAU, Nike EYBL spring circuit following Crossroads’ elimination from the Southern Section playoffs. Whether that experience on the spring circuit helps push O’Neal toward any one program in particular remains to be seen, but it’s going to be fascinating to watch Shareef O’Neal weigh the positives of different potential future destinations to determine what’s best for him and, in some cases, what’s may be good for his father’s legacy as well.