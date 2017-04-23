Nike EYBL: Shareef O'Neal says constant questions about his dad Shaq can be annoying

HAMPTON, Va. – Cal Supreme forward Shareef O’Neal is averaging 16 points through his first three games at the Nike EYBL this weekend, but if you factor in how many times he’s been asked about his dad in postgame interviews, O’Neal would immediately upgrade that stat line to a double-double.

“Everyone wants to ask me something about my dad,” said O’Neal, a junior who committed to Arizona this week. “I do understand, but, yeah, it can be pretty annoying.”

Such is the life for the son of Shaquille O’Neal, whose star has seemingly only brightened since his retirement six years ago.

“People ask me all types of questions about him,” said Shareef, who is ranked No. 19 overall in the ESPN 60. “But the one that’s always weird is, ‘Where’s your dad at?’ I’m always like, ‘Uh, he’s working with TNT.’

“I just say the same thing all the time. We laugh about it, though.”

Precisely the reason why Shareef said Shaq sat out of the EYBL in Hampton this weekend.

“He doesn’t like to take attention away from me,” Shareef said. “When he comes, people are pushing me out of the way to get to him. It’s crazy. He still comes to games but not all the time. he likes to keep the attention on me.

“I’m so used to being his son it’s all natural to me, but it’s still annoying answering the same questions about my dad after the games.”

