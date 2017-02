Shawano offense rolls in win | Boys Rdp.

SHAWANO – Four players combined for 69 points and 15 3-pointers in Shawano’s 85-77 win over Clintonville in a nonconference game.

Austin Kohl and Cole Nelson each registered 19 points, while Alexander Mueller recorded 17 and Kaden Richards had 14 for Shawano (7-8).

Kohl and Mueller each connected on five 3-pointers for the Hawks.

Tyler Petermann totaled 30 points for Clintonville (9-6) and Nathan Krueger added 25 points.

Clintonville…35 42 – 77

Shawano…42 43 – 85

CLINTONVILLE – Petermann 30, Krueger 25, Koeppen 9, Schirpke 5, Finger 4, Wittman 3, Marheine 1. 3-pt: Krueger 3, Koeppen 2, Wittman 1. FT: 23-31. F: 20.

SHAWANO – Kohl 19, Nelson 19, Mueller 17, Richards 14, Maltbey 9, Hesse 4, Grignon 2, Bartz 1. 3-pt: Kohl 5, Nelson 2, Mueller 5, Richards 3. FT: 16-25. F: 26.

Crivtiz 68, Coleman 49

COLEMAN – Four players scored double-digit points for Crivitz in a M&O Conference win.

Shane Bauer registered 15 points to lead the Wolverines (12-5, 10-3), while Kershaw Stumbris had 14. Travis Giese and Jaden Werner both tallied 12 points for Crivitz.

Cole Woulf dropped a game-high 19 points for Coleman (5-10, 5-7, and Austin Marquardt recorded 15 points.

Crivitz…33 35 – 68

Coleman…21 28 – 49

CRIVITZ – Werner 12, Voss 9, Bauer 15, Shubert 3, Stumbris 14, Kaldenberg 3, Giese 12. 3-pt: Bauer 3, Shubert 1, Stumbris 2, Kaldenberg 1. FT: 15-24. F: 19.

COLEMAN – Nelson 2, Tachick 5, Marquardt 15, Fraser 4, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 19, Vanhoff 2. 3-pt: Tachick 1, Marquardt 4. FT: 8-14. F: 20.

Badger 75, Seymour 64

SEYMOUR – The Thunder dropped the home nonconference contest.

Riley Murphy scored 17 points and Trent Blake had 15 to lead Seymour (6-10); they combined for seven 3’s of their own. Trevor Cornell added 10 points.

Quinten Lottig had 17 to lead Lake Geneva Badger (4-11).

Badger…37 38 – 75

Seymour…26 38 – 64

BADGER – Lottig 17, Schirtzinger 13, Flower 16, DuMez 15, Sproul 4, Rodgers 4, Vinson 6. 3-pt: Lottig 3, Schirtzinger 3, Flower 3, DuMez 5. FT: 11-15. F: 19.

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 4, Murphy 17, VanDeHei 4, Dreissen 2, Cornell 10, Yaeger 5, VandenHeuvel 4, Blake 15, Krause 3. 3-pt: Murphy 4, Cornell 1, Blake 3. FT: 22-24. F: 19. Fouled out: Dreissen.

Denmark 75, Oconto 63

OCONTO – The Vikings got out to an early lead and never looked back in the nonconference matchup.

Blake Derricks dropped in 34 points for Denmark (9-8), while teammate Brady Jens added 18.

The Blue Devils (10-6) were led in scoring by Carson Moe with 21 points and Connor Ebben chipped in with 15 points.

Denmark…41 34 – 75

Oconto…28 35 – 63

DENMARK – Bisbee 3, Derricks 34, Short 10, Jens 18, Sumnick 6, Sipiorski 4. 3-pt: Derricks 3, Short 1, Jens 1. FT: 20-30. F: 15.

OCONTO – James 2, Moe 21, Sherman 7, Krueger 7, Woller 11, Ebben 15. 3-pt: Moe 3, Krueger 2, Woller 1. FT: 11-14. F: 19.

Marinette 67, Waupaca 51

MARINETTE – Jake Poetzl scored 18 points in the Marines North Eastern Conference victory.

Marinette (10-7, 7-6) got 12 more points from both Noah Miller and Matt Wagner.

Justin Vaughn scored a game-high 19 points for the Comets (3-13, 2-12).

Waupaca…26 25 – 51

Marinette…35 32 – 67

WAUPACA – Gardner 6, Johnson 2, Dayton 4, Wanty 9, Vaughn 19, Bartel 2, Bunge 6, Kennedy 3. 3-pt: Gardner 2, Wanty 1, Vaughn 5, Kennedy 1. FT: 2-9. F: 14.

MARINETTE – Miller 12, Nicklaus 1, Fayta 2, Stroming 2, Teske 3, Wagner 12, Wendt 9, Nelson 8, Poetzl 18. 3-pt: Miller 1, Teske 1, Wagner 1, Wendt 2, Nelson 2, Poetzl 2. FT: 14-19. F: 14.