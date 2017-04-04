Shawn Stanley's transition to coaching golf benefits West Salem

STAYTON – For the first time in Shawn Stanley’s coaching career, he has to stay quiet.

For the most part.

Best known as West Salem High School’s football coach, Stanley took over as the head coach of the school’s girls golf team for the first time this season.

It may seem like an odd fit for one of the most successful coaches in the Mid-Valley, but it is more than superficial.

Stanley has taken the time to work on the details with the handful of golfers he has, as opposed to when he coaches football and has over 100 players and a dozen assistant coaches.

“We try to tell kids to have fun during football, but sometimes it’s go, go, go, harder, harder, harder,” Stanley said. “This is a sport, too, where you can’t just try harder and make it happen.”

Football coaches crossing over to golf isn’t unusual.

North Salem football coach Jeff Flood has coached boys and girls golf and North Salem and Blanchet for over a decade and former McNary football coach Rick Ward has been McNary’s boys golf coach since 2014.

There have been a number of former Salem-Keizer football coaches who also coached golf, including former McNary coach Isaac Parker and former Sprague coach – and Stanley’s mentor – Robin Hill.

Stanley, who has coached West Salem’s football team the past 12 seasons, took over for his former football player, Mikey Baker, as head coach for girls golf this season.

At the beginning of the season Stanley joked with the players that he was going to have them bear crawl and run laps around the golf course.

But he has plenty of motivation on his own.

“My daughter’s a freshman and she’s out here playing,” Stanley said. “Besides the fact that there wasn’t anybody else, the chance to get to spend more time with her, absolutely is worth it.”

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler