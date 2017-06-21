Shawnee (Okla.) finishes final Super 25 baseball rankings No. 1, three more teams win state titles

Four teams ended the season unbeaten in the final Super 25 baseball rankings of the 2017 season, including overall No. 1 Shawnee (Okla.) which finished its season several weeks ago at 40-0.

The only unbeaten team still playing last week was Cathedral (Indianapolis), which won its state 4A title with a 4-3 eight-inning defeat of Penn (Mishawaka) as Evan Uhland went 3-for-4 and hit a solo walk-off homer to lift the Fighting Irish to a 29-0 record and up a spot to No. 4 in the Super 25 rankings. The other two unbeaten teams: No. 9 Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.); and No. 10 Roosevelt (Sioux Falls, S.D.), had already wrapped up their seasons.

Besides Cathedral, only two Super 25 teams were active last week and both won state titles. Saline (Mich.) won its first state Division I title and moved up a spot to No. 11 and new No. 23 Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville) won the Kentucky state title.

For Saline, Ryan Foley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in the Hornets’ 5-2 defeat of Northville for the state Division I title. Sean O’Keefe was 3-for-4 with four RBI in a 12-0 defeat of University Liggett (Grosse Pointe Woods) in the state semifinal.

PRP was led by Noah McDonald, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI in a 6-5 defeat of Simon Kenton (Independence) in the state championship. Nick Rucker homered in a 6-3 state semifinal defeat of then-No. 25 McCracken County (Paducah).