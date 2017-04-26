USA Today Sports

Shawnee (Okla.) holds onto top spot, Spring Hill (Tenn.) moves to No. 2 in Super 25 baseball rankings

Spring Hill pitcher Gage Gillian. (Photo: The Tennessean).

Shawnee (Okla.) holds onto top spot, Spring Hill (Tenn.) moves to No. 2 in Super 25 baseball rankings

Super 25

Shawnee (Okla.) holds onto top spot, Spring Hill (Tenn.) moves to No. 2 in Super 25 baseball rankings

Two unbeaten defending state champions are the top two teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings. Shawnee (Okla.) held onto the top spot as it improved to 33-0 with five wins last week.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 baseball rankings

The Wolves, the two-time defending 5A champion, ended their regular season with a 21-0 defeat of  Noble on Tuesday as Jake Taylor hit a grand slam. Tanner Sparks homered and had five RBI in a 14-0 defeat of Noble. Taylor allowed two hits over four innings in a 10-0 defeat of Duncan. Cade Self scored two runs and had two RBI in a 7-5 defeat of Pryor. A.J. Barron scattered seven hits a 10-2 defeat of Claremore.

Spring Hill (Tenn.), the state Class AA defending champion, moved from No. 3 to No. 2 as it went 2-0 and is now 28-0.

Gage Gillian threw 6.2 hitless innings in a 4-2 defeat of Christ Presbyterian (Nashville). Andy Hale went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBI in a 16-1 defeat of Columbia Academy (Columbia).

There are three new teams, led by No. 8 Columbus (Miami). The Explorers improved to 23-1 as Chris Bohrer went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs in a 12-2 win Tuesday at Hialeah. Danny San Pedro had eight strikeouts and improved to 8-0 in a 4-1 defeat of Goleman (Miami Lakes).

The other new teams are No. 22 Foothill (Pleasanton, Calif.) and No. 25 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.).

Three previously ranked teams dropped out with losses: No. 10 South Hills, West Covina, Calif.; No. 22 Chatsworth, Calif.; and No. 25 North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home