Shawnee (Okla.) holds onto top spot, West Monroe (La.) climbs to No. 2 in Super 25 baseball rankings

Unbeaten Shawnee (Okla.) is gunning for a third consecutive state title and the Wolves head into the state playoffs Wednesday with a 34-0 record and the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

Shawnee will play host to Western Heights (Oklahoma City) on Wednesday in the 5A West Region 1 opener.

West Monroe (La.) went 2-0 last week and jumped up a spot to No. 2 in the rankings. The Rebels (34-2) swept Ouachita Parish (Monroe) 10-0 and 4-1. Austin Booth had a five-inning one-hitter in the first and Taylor Young had a complete game four-hitter in the 4-1 win.

There are three new schools with only two losses between them: No. 19 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.), which is 23-1; No. 22 Governor Livingston (Berkeley Heights, N.J.), which is 15-0 and No. 25 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.), which is 22-1.

La Cueva jumped into the rankings with four wins last week. Phoenix Autry had six RBI in a 12-1, 12-0 sweep of Clovis. The Bears also swept El Dorado (Albuquerque) 10-0 and 13-4 as Ryan Johnson had nine RBI in the two games.

Three teams dropped out with multiple losses: No. 19 St. Joseph, Montvale, N.J.; No. 22 Foothill, Pleasanton, Calif.; and No. 24 Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.