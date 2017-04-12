Shawnee (Mo.) keeps cancelling baseball games amid investigation into spring break trip

The baseball team at Shawnee (Mo.) High has postponed games at an extraordinary clip as an investigation into the team’s spring break trip continues.

As reported by the Springfield News-Sun, both the varsity and junior varsity Shawnee teams are under investigation for actions that allegedly occurred during the team’s recent trip to Tennessee.

While the school district has been mum about the nature of the investigation, one parent independently reached out to the News-Sun to express their belief that student athletes were injured as part of the incident. The Clark County Chief Deputy, Travis Russell, told the News-Sun the investigations are, “serious.”

The school cancelled a pair of both varsity and junior varsity games against Kenton Ridge on Monday and Tuesday. The school continues to insist that “the decision to play baseball again will be made on a day-by-day basis.”

At the same time, it is beginning to become apparent that the team very well may not play again until the investigation is complete.