Shedrick Jackson, Bo's nephew, commits to Auburn

Shedrick Jackson, the nephew of college football legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, will follow in his uncle’s footsteps and play at Auburn.

Jackson committed to the Tigers with a video produced by AL.com that paid homage to Bo.

“I chose Auburn because it’s really a special place to be,” Jackson told AL.com. “Not only because of the football team, but just because of the environment they have. There are really great people down there and I love it.”

A three-star wide receiver from Alabama power Hoover, Jackson held a host of offers, including one from Mississippi State.