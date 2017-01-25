Sheppard leads No. 6 St. John's past No. 1 Paul VI

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) guard Aisha Sheppard looked up and with her team leading by 15 points late in the third quarter, her heat-check shot from just past half court saw nothing but net.

Sheppard smiled a bit and then bounced back on defense. The Virginia Tech scored 24 points, hitting six three-pointers, to lead the No. 6 Cadets to a 66-52 defeat of No. 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.).

“I just felt like everybody in the gym, especially on my team, was giving it 100 percent,” Sheppard said. “That’s all we can ask for. There was a lot of hype around this game, but we stuck to what we know. The object was to come out defensively and make sure they knew we were present.”

At times, Paul VI (18-1) seemed in shock to be behind as much as it was.

“I think all the credit goes to St. John’s,” Paul VI coach Scott Allen said. “They did a tremendous job. I could stand here and make excuses but St. John’s is the way we played the way we did. We didn’t respond and didn’t have a lot of flow on offense and weren’t real determined on defense.”

A key for St. John’s (15-1) was it dominated the offensive glass and kept the Panthers off the blocks.

“We’re not the biggest team in the world but being relentless and playing a full-court style gets them out of position defensively,” St. John’s coach Jonathan Scribner said. “In the second half, we pretty much salted the game away with those second-chance points.”

Sheppard seemed to hit a key three-pointer every time Paul VI even thought about making a run.

“She’s like a bail-out valve, where’s she’s not going to make them every time, but you know she’s capable,” Scribner said.

“I think she could have dropped the ball and kicked it and it would have gone in tonight,” Allen said. “She’s a good player. Trust me our game plan wasn’t to allow her to score every time she got the ball.”