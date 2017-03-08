Shiocton aims to stay in the moment

SHIOCTON – The question got an unexpected shared laugh from Shiocton’s Madeline Herrmann and Jordan Elliott on Tuesday morning.

When they began their hoops careers as freshmen, did the two seniors ever expect to be playing in the school’s first state tournament game in their fourth season?

“Oh no, not at all!” Herrmann giggled.

Said Elliott: “It is weird. When we were freshmen, we felt we had no chance of going this far. But now, since we’ve progressed and became seniors, I think we’ve had a lot of leadership to get us this far. And we’ve played a lot of hard teams to prepare for this.”

It is that difficult schedule that is perhaps the biggest factor in why the Chiefs will be playing La Crosse Aquinas in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Resch Center on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

Yes, the Chiefs’ record is a modest 18-8 and Shiocton is the only squad in the 20-team WIAA state tournament field with less than 20 wins on the season.

But Shiocton coach Rob Hendrickson isn’t having any of this “Cinderella” nonsense when it comes to describing the Chiefs. A deeper look into the schedules reveals that Shiocton’s eight losses have come against some of the top teams in Division 3 and Division 4.

“They’re playing exceptionally well,” Hendrickson said about his team. “I don’t view us as a Cinderella story. Now, that’s not necessarily a bad term, but we are playing extremely well right now and the slipper, so to speak, fits.

“From Day 1 this season we set these goals. We put together a schedule that was one of the top-three toughest schedules in the entire state (in D4). I think the only school that played a tougher D4 schedule than us was Algoma, and they played three Division 1 teams. De Pere was one of them, and they’re at state.”

Shiocton finished third in the Central Wisconsin Conference-8 behind co-champs Amherst and Wittenberg-Birnamwood, a pair of teams the Chiefs lost to twice each during the regular season.

Amherst finished 22-2 and reached the Division 3 sectional final, losing to state-bound Wrightstown, while Shiocton ousted Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the third meeting of the season in Saturday’s sectional final. The Chiefs didn’t just slip past the Chargers, they routed Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61-36.

The average record of a team that Shiocton lost to this season was 22-3. The Chiefs faced other top D4 teams like Laconia and Bonduel, while also suffering setbacks to Valders and Southern Door, both D3 schools.

“We are where we’re at because of those eight losses,” Hendrickson said. “Those eight losses exposed us in multiple areas and my job as a coach is to take those areas and find ways within our practice structure to improve and not cover them up, but fix them up. And that’s what we did.”

Herrmann agreed.

“It didn’t really surprise me,” she said. “I knew we could do it. I think it may have surprised a lot of other people, though.”

Tina Ubl, a 5-foot-9 junior forward, leads the Chiefs in scoring (13.7), rebounds (7.8) and assists (2.1) per game. Senior guard Madisyn Morack averaged 9.0 points per game and the Chiefs defense has been stellar down the stretch.

Elliott, a 5-foot-10 forward, and Jackie Korth, a 5-foot-5 junior guard, are also starters, with Haley Schmidt, a 5-9 senior center, a presence in the paint.

Herrmann (5-7, guard), freshman Skylor Bruns (5-9, forward) and sophomore Leigha Young (5-7, guard) also figure prominently in the rotation, as do juniors Monika Spencer, Hailey Schroth and Gabby Gunderson.

Sophomore guard Cortny Leopold and junior guard Emmie Jahnke round out a roster that has plenty of athleticism and depth, with some of the latter figuring prominently in Shiocton’s 67-58 sectional semifinal victory over Manitowoc Lutheran.

“Leigha Young had to come in for starting point guard and she usually plays five minutes a half,” Hendrickson said. “She ended up playing probably 10 minutes in the first half. And usually when you have a bench player, you’re hoping they don’t turn the ball over, play good defense and they rebound. Young ends up chipping in with a 3-pointer and a (basket) and a made free throw and doesn’t turn the ball over at all. And she had an assist.”

Elliott knows Aquinas presents a tough challenge. The Blugolds are paced by 5-10 freshman guard Lexi Donarski (11.8 ppg) and junior forward Kyah Steiner (9.4).

“We need to stay together, be confident and not too confident,” she said. “We can’t get too involved in the moment. We have to stay focused on what we’re there for.”

WIAA Division 4

At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon

Thursday’s semifinals

6:35 p.m. – Durand (23-3) vs. Howards Grove (25-1), followed by Shiocton (18-8) vs. Aquinas (26-0)