Shiocton’s VanStraten pulls out win with late move

MADISON – Shiocton’s Sammy VanStraten was all smiles in the Kohl Center concourse on Friday evening during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

Only a short time before, the junior standout had advanced to the WIAA Division 3 finals at 138 pounds in dramatic fashion by pinning Fennimore’s Hunter Wardell with only three seconds remaining in the third period.

Down 5-4 with 30 seconds left, VanStraten hoped to get a stalling call on Wardell, who had been whistled for the infraction earlier in the match.

The circumstances that unfolded allowed VanStraten to perform one of his favorite finishing moves, “The Assassin.”

The move, described by VanStraten as “when you get someone locked up, they shoot into you and you get them into a front (headlock) and throw them over the side that you have the arm on.”

“It’s been around for generations,” VanStraten continued. “(Wardell) ended up trying to shoot and I locked up ‘The Assassin’ and held him as tight as I could. I put everything I had into holding him there.”

Shiocton coach Eric Clausen said VanStraten (40-3) is adept at using “The Assassin” and liked that he went for broke with his season on the line.

“He’s very effective with it,” Clausen said. “We went for more, which is just fine.”

VanStraten faces Stratford’s Jeremy Schoenherr (16-0) in tonight’s final. He defeated Cadott’s Brady Spaeth 3-0 to advance. VanStraten lost to Schoenherr 7-2 in last week’s sectional championship match at Bonduel.

“It was a good match,” Clausen said. “He’s a two-time state champ and a legitimate kid. We hope we can catch him on some scrambles and get some points our way. It helps to see him once already.”

VanStraten said he’s thrilled for the opportunity to possibly win a state championship.

“Words can’t explain it,” he said. “It’s my first time in the finals. I don’t know what to expect. I’m just so excited to be there.”

In other Division 3 semifinal action, Weyauwega-Fremont’s Cian Fischer lost by technical fall to Coleman’s Koltin Grzbowski 19-4 at 106.

Cook one win away: The enormity of the moment has yet to hit New London senior Scott Cook.

Cook defeated Mauston’s Jarrett Dolata 9-3 in a Division 2 semifinal at 138 on Friday, leaving Cook (33-2) one win away from capturing the first individual state championship in the school’s history.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Cook said. “But it’s a great feeling so far. I’m the first state finalist since 1995. It’s been amazing so far and a fun ride. I hope to come out on top.”

It’s the fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament for Cook, but the first time he’s reached the finals.

He went on the offensive early against Dolata and never relented.

“I just kept attacking and I came out on top,” he said.

New London coach Nathan Krueger said this is Cook’s time to shine.

“If anyone deserves it, it’s him,” Krueger said. “He’s been putting in the work. He’s been coming in the morning and coming after practice and he’s been busting his butt.”

Cook’s opponent in today’s final is Viroqua’s Ryan Hannah (47-2), who recorded a major decision 8-0 over Freedom’s Sam Peters to advance.

Cook said he’s faced Hannah in freestyle and Greco-style tournaments but never in a folkstyle tournament.

“It’s good and bad,” Krueger said. “Good being you don’t really know what to expect, so you’re not too worried, and bad where you don’t know what to expect. We’ll just watch some tape, see how he wrestled and put a game plan together.”

Herlache reaches final: Wrightstown’s Bryce Herlache wasn’t planning on being up all hours of the night heading into today’s 182 final in Division 2.

The senior won by decision over Belmont/Platteville’s Lucas Fugate 9-2 in the semifinals to improve to 33-3 on the season.

“Tonight, I’m going to relax, get some sleep, eat some good stuff then come back and wrestle tomorrow,” Herlache said. “Not much to it.”

Herlache, who entered state as the top-ranked wrestler at Division 2 182 by wiwrestling.com, was happy to see his hard work pay off with a title appearance.

“That’s where all the hard work has been put in ever since first grade. I mean, I came here, might as well finish it now,” Herlache said.

Herlache will face Ellsworth’s Jacob Sigler in the title match. Sigler advanced with an 18-2 technical fall over Wisconsin Lutheran’s Ebenezer Ikhumhen.

“You just have to go wrestle your match. There isn’t much to it,” Herlache said.

Wrightstown teammate Matthew Van Eperen was pinned in his 195-pound semifinal match in 2:51 by Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Hunter Luepke.

Freedom’s Evan Vosters lost his 145-pound semifinal by pin to Two Rivers’ Laken Duerschmidt in 4:31.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1 CONSOLATIONS

113: Jon Bailey, Sparta, dec. John Diener, Kaukauna, 5-2. 138: Ian Laatsch, Appleton North, tech. fall Joey Colla, Oak Creek, 17-0; Nathan Lichtfuss, Hortonville, dec. Marco Infusino, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 5-4. 152: Zach Lee, Kaukauna, pinned Dawson Eilts, Eau Claire North, 5:43. 170: Bryson Alsteen, Kaukauna, pinned Sam Mitchell, Marshfield, 4:05. 182: Brock Danielski, Appleton North, dec. Jacob Sklenar, Pewaukee, 3-0. 220: Mason VanAsten, Kaukauna, pinned Enrique Acevedo, Oak Creek, 2:35.

DIVISION 1 WRESTLEBACKS

138: Cade Spilde, Stoughton, dec. Ian Laatsch, Appleton North, 4-2; Nathan Lichtfuss, Hortonville, dec. Sam Skillings, Menomonie, 2-0. 152: Adam Beine, Slinger, dec. Zach Lee Kaukauna, 4-2. 170: Bryson Alsteen Kaukauna, dec. Jake Belongia, New Berlin West/Eisenhower, 3-1. 182: Brock Danielski, Appleton North, dec. Alec Kurtz, Rhinelander, 3-1. 220: Berkley Corvino, D.C. Everest, dec. Mason VanAsten, Kaukauna, 6-4.

DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINALS

126: Dustin Hatfield, River Valley, dec. Mitch Garvey, Freedom, 7-0. 132: Jordan Sarver, Nekoosa, pinned Abraham Sell, Chilton/Hilbert, 1:29; Eric Bauer, Kewaskum, pinned Ben Durocher, Wrightstown, 1:08. 138: Sam Peters, Freedom dec. Luke Oltmanns, Valders, 8-5; Scott Cook, New London, major dec. Cole Murray, Monroe, 11-3. 145: Evan Vosters, Freedom, dec. Cole Skelton, Ellsworth, 6-4. 160: Anders Lantz, Ellsworth, dec. P.J. Ladd, Chilton/Hilbert, 7-2. 170: Stephen Buchanan, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, pinned Matt Verhasselt, Freedom, 3:47. 182: Bryce Herlache, Wrightstown, dec Jimmy DuVal, Whitewater, 8-2. 195: Collin Feucht, Lomira, pinned Derrick Rotta, Waupaca, 3:00; Matthew Van Eperen, Wrightstown, pinned Stephen Ronnfeldt, Prairie du Chien/Wauzeka, 5:53.

DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINALS

106: Cian Fischer, Weyauwega-Fremont, dec. Mason Lull, Fennimore, 5-3. 120: Josh Depies, Random Lake, dec. Justin Kempf, Weauwega-Fremont, 8-4. 138: Sammy VanStraten, Shiocton, dec. Jesse Steinhorst, Kewaunee, 6-4. 220: Noah Wieczorek, Clear Lake, dec. Dylen Kicherer, Weyauwega-Fremont, 9-2.

DIVISION 2 WRESTLEBACKS

126: Mitch Garvey, Freedom, dec. Kaleb Ison, Sheboygan Falls, 5-3. 132: Abraham Sell, Chilton/Hilbert, pinned Calen Kirkpatrick, Northwestern, 0:29; Tanner Deist, Wautoma/Wild Rose, dec. Ben Durocher, Wrightstown, 5-0. 160: Mikey Rohleder, Martin Luther, dec. PJ Ladd, Chilton/Hilbert, 3-1. 170: Brice Delzer, Oconto Falls, dec. Matt Verhasselt, Freedom, 13-6. 195: Ty Sanford, Prescott, major dec. Derrick Rotta, Waupaca, 13-1.

DIVISION 3 WRESTLEBACKS

120: Jake Nadeau, Glenwood City, dec. Justin Kempf, Weyauwega-Fremont, 7-2. 220: Dylen Kicherer, Weyauwega-Fremont injury def. over Max Villnow, Amherst.