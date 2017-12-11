Shooting after Illinois high school basketball game injures three, creates panic at Champaign Central

A shooting at the end of a high school basketball game in the capital region of Illinois injured three female students and created an atmosphere of panic that continues at a Champaign high school as students return to school.

As reported by the Associated Press and Champaign News-Gazette, a 15-year-old Danville student, a 17-year-old from Champaign and an 18-year-old Parkland College student were all injured during a shooting that immediately followed the Champaign Central basketball game against Danville on Friday night.

While there has been no official word or investigation as yet, the News-Gazette reported it’s believed the shots were brought on by an expected fight, likely between students who attend the two different schools.

Police have taped off an intersection right outside Champaign Central after a shooting reportedly took place as fans exited the Central-Danville boys’ basketball game #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/orynu6du0w — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) December 9, 2017

“Preliminary investigation suggests that as a basketball game ended at Central High School, a large group of individuals moved outside of the school for a potential fight,” Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds told the News-Gazette.

While the conditions at the freshman basketball game between the two schools the following morning was allegedly significantly more calm, that hasn’t completely quelled the perceived threat, with additional security forces to be present on Monday at Campaign Central.

For his part, one Danville basketball player said he was stunned the tension from the game spilled over to actual gunfire.

“We were in the locker room, and the coaches had just finished talking, and I went to get dressed and go out onto the court to talk to people, and they said ‘No, we can’t leave the locker room, there was just a shooting outside,'” Danville senior Caleb Griffin told the News-Gazette.

“And originally, all we heard was that a girl got shot, so I called my mom, I called my best friend, I called a couple different girls just making sure all my friends were safe.”