Shooting nearby cuts short football game in San Bernardino (Calif.)

Nobody was injured Thursday night when more than a dozen shots were fired near a football game in San Bernardino, Calif.

School officials decided to stop the game between host Arroyo Valley and intracity rival San Bernardino with about four minutes to play, according to the San Bernardino Sun. Visiting San Bernardino had just scored a touchdown and was leading, 28-20, at the time the game was called.

“No arrests were made, as of last night,” Maria Garcia, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, told the Sun.

As for the decision to halt the game, Garcia said it “was made as a precaution and for the safety of the students.”

As Garcia told the Sun, two groups of young men sitting on the home team side of the stadium became involved in a scuffle and were asked to leave. Once outside but still along the fence line of the stadium, there was a shooting between the two groups. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, said Garcia.

Witnesses reported hearing anywhere from 10 to 12 pops, then heard cars speed away. School police officers recovered eight bullet casings from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.