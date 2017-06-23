Shootout nearby forces Ted Ginn Sr., his football team to scramble for cover

A shootout in a nearby street left players, coaches and parents scrambling to take cover during a summer practice for a Cleveland football team.

According to Cleveland’s WJW (Fox 8), the Glenville (Cleveland) football team coached by local legend Ted Ginn Sr. was practicing when the incident occurred Wednesday evening.

Ginn told WJW that two groups of young guys got into a shootout steps away from the practice field, with dozens of shots being fired. According to WJW, there was also another neighborhood football team practicing on the next field with kids as young as 6.

Ginn, the father of 11-year NFL veteran and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Gin Jr., told WJW this is not the first time he’s seen gunfire nearby.

“It’s very depressing,” Ginn said. “I just sat there. I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to do a job, make a difference in our community, be supportive of our city and our community, and I’m putting kids at risk.”

Alanda Sales-Clark, who has a son on the team, told WJW, “You could literally hear the bullets whizzing past your head. Until we can be protected, there’s gonna be a problem.”

Clark, along with activist Art McKoy, is planning a rally calling for more security. The rally will be held next Wednesday at 5:30 at the scene of the incident, Bump Taylor Field.

As WJW noted, the team still practiced Thursday, this time with police in their patrol cars watching nearby.