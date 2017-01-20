Shootout schedules offer bargain for basketball fans

As high school basketball’s tournament season draws to a close, a newer scheduling tactic takes hold in January and February.

Shootout season brings teams a chance to face unfamiliar opponents and a chance for basketball junkies to watch as many as eight games in a single day.

Ozark High School hosts the fourth annual Scoreboard Guy Shootout series Jan. 21 and 28 and offers fans the chance to see nine games each Saturday. The event is named for its organizer, Guy “Scoreboard Guy” Newcomb, an ex-teacher turned score-gatherer and radio host.

The shootout moves to the O’Reilly Family Event Center at Drury University for eight games Feb. 4.

Newcomb upped his brand (scoreboardguy.net) and began organizing basketball events three years ago.

The price of admission at Scoreboard Guy Shootout events is $7 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and current and former military members.

As an event organizer, Newcomb works to set up competitive games with local teams and some out-of-area teams that fans in the Springfield area might be unfamiliar with.

“That’s a bonus for people, for basketball fans,” Newcomb said. “You get to see teams you don’t get to see and they’re all in the same venue.”

Southwest Baptist University hosts a slate of high school basketball games as part of the fourth annual CMH Shootouts. This year’s event will feature 14 high school games featuring some of the top teams and players in southwest Missouri.

Scoreboard Guy Shootout

Saturday, Jan. 21

At Ozark High School

10 a.m. Girls: Bolivar vs. Carthage

11:30 a.m. Girls: Lebanon vs. Aurora

1 p.m. Boys: Aurora vs. Steelville

2:30 p.m. Girls Adrian vs. Naylor

4 p.m. Boys: Ozark vs. St. Louis University High

5:30 p.m. Girls: Ozark vs. St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. Boys: Crane vs. Rogersville

8:30 p.m. Girls: Skyline vs. Hartville

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Ozark High School

10 a.m. Girls: Spokane vs. South Iron

11:30 a.m. Boys: Mansfield vs. South Iron

1 p.m. Girls: Republic vs. Webster Groves

2:30 p.m. Girls: Nixa vs. West Plains

4 p.m. Girls: Strafford vs. Southern Boone

5:30 p.m. Boys: Springfield Catholic vs. Walnut Grove

7 p.m. Boys: Webb City vs. Vianney

8:30 p.m. Girls: Ozark vs. Salem

Saturday, Feb. 4

At the O’Reilly Family Event Center, Drury University

10 a.m. Girls LR vs. Mt. Vernon

11:30 a.m. Boys: Strafford vs. Ellington

1 p.m. Girls: Mansfield vs. Miller

2:30 p.m. Boys: Cabool vs. Bradleyville

4 p.m. Girls: Lockwood vs. Houston

5:30 p.m. Boys: Lockwood vs. Eminence

7 p.m. Boys: Clever vs. Pembroke Hill

8:30 p.m. Girls: Clever vs. Eldon

CMH Shootouts

All games at John Q. Hammons Court, Southwest Baptist University

Saturday, Jan. 21

1 p.m. Girls: Halfway vs Hermitage

2:30 p.m. Boys: Halfway vs Hermitage

Saturday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. Girls: Seymour vs Sparta

7:30 p.m. Boys: Seymour vs Plato

Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m. Girls: Wheatland vs Verona

11:30 a.m. Boys: Wheatland vs Verona

1 p.m. Girls: Pierce City vs Ash Grove

2:30 p.m. Boys: Pierce City vs Marionville

4 p.m. Girls: Skyline vs Marionville

5:30 p.m. Boys: Hartville vs Vienna

7 p.m. Girls: Crane vs Fair Grove

8:30 Boys: Crane vs Mansfield

Saturday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. Girls: Crocker vs Fair Play

7:30 p.m. Boys: Crocker vs Fair Play