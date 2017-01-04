Short-handed Jeff rolls past Providence

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville girls basketball team got the new year off to a solid start – even without two starters – and held off host Providence 52-41 Tuesday night.

“We’re happy,” said Jeff coach Mike Warren. “We defended really well and hit some shots. … But we could’ve made it a little easier.”

The Red Devils (11-6) took control early and raced out to an 11-1 lead in the first 4:17 as Providence struggled on the offensive end.

Jeff played without starters Jacinta Gibson and Nan Garcia. Both should return for Jeff’s next game, Warren said.

“Anytime you try to pack it in and they shoot the ball like that, it makes it tough,” said Providence coach Brad Burden.

The Pioneers (11-4) connected on their first field goal with 1:20 left in the first quarter as Claire Rauck knocked down a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 16-7. Providence trailed 18-10 with 6:36 left in the first half after Hannah Wolford hit 1 of 2 free throws.

Then Jeff went on a 7-0 run to push the lead out to 25-10 midway through the second quarter, keyed by four first-half 3-pointers from Jhala Henry, who hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the first half.

“She can shoot the ball well,” Warren said of Henry. “The key for her is getting her feet set before she shoots.”

Henry led Jeff with 14 points. Jasmine Lilly, who hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, added 11 points. The Devils built an 18-point lead in the second half but couldn’t sustain or increase it.

“We had a bunch of live-ball turnovers and we couldn’t finish some shots, for whatever reason,” Warren said. “We let them hang around.”

Down 46-28, the Pioneers then went on an 11-2 run of their own. After Cheyenne Brooks hit a layup with 51 seconds remaining, Jeff only led 48-39. The Pioneers, though, wouldn’t get any closer.

“The kids fought hard and we’ve got another tough one Thursday (against North Harrison),” Burden said. “It helps us come tournament time. For us to compete like that shows where we are.”

Olivia Jenkins, who hit 5 of 7 free throws, led the Pioneers with 13 points. As a team, however, Providence hit just 13 of 24 free throws.

JEFFERSONVILLE 52, PROVIDENCE 41

JEFFERSONVILLE (11-6)

Jaylynn Brown 3p; Tori Handley 5p; Jasmine Lilly 11p; Kelsie James 3p; Jhala Henry 14p; Britney Epperson 8p; Chelsea Gibson 8p

PROVIDENCE (11-4)

Cheyenne Brooks 3p Olivia Jenkins 13p; Brooke Hayden 3p; Hannah Wolford 10p; Claire Rauck 9p; Mia Fougerousse 3p