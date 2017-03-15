Should Felons Be Allowed To Vote??

I think felons who have completed their sentences should be allowed to vote.

Admittedly felons have broken the law so they shouldn’t be able to decide who enters the white house.However although the were felons they aren’t anymore meaning they are regular citizens so they should be able to make regular citizens decisions such as who should represent them.

One reason they should be able to vote is “they are also Americans, and we have to make sure that as they do their time and pay back their debt to society that we are increasing the possibility that they can turn their lives around… if folks have served their time, and they’ve reentered society, they should be able to vote.”

Another reason is because “The United States may have the most restrictive disenfranchisement policy in the world. Such prohibitions on the right to vote undermine both the voting system and the fundamental rights of ex-offenders.”

The final reason is because “While states have legitimate reasons to compel felons to make restitution to their victims, and to punish recidivists or violent offenders more harshly than others, there are no logical reasons for imposing disenfranchisement in such cases.”

In conclusion felons should be allowed to vote.