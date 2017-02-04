Shreve girls shut out Ruston

Captain Shreve overcame some early jitters and a pesky Ruston team to win 2-0 in the first round of the Division II girls soccer playoffs at Lee Hedges Stadium on Friday night.

“I think they had some jitters in the beginning,’’ Shreve coach Nicholas Thompson said. “Ruston did a very good job of possession so our through balls weren’t quite on point.

“As the first half went on, we picked up our possession which kind of took their possession away.’’

Kelsie Payne and Laura Leigh Lawrence scored the goals for Shreve. Caroline Brakeville shut out Ruston as she turned away all 13 Ruston shots on goal.

“I was definitely pleased how the end (of the game) came out,’’ Thompson said. “We’ll travel to West Ouachita and do our best over there.’’

Parkway 7, Cabrini 1: At Tinsley Park, the No. 10-seeded Panthers had no problem advancing in the Division II girls playoffs with a thumping of No. 23 Cabrini.

Opelousas Catholic 3, Evangel 2: At Evangel, No. 21 seed Opelousas Catholic upset No. 12 seed Evangel in the Division IV girls playoff opener.

North DeSoto 1, Morgan City 1 (North DeSoto advances on PKs): At Stonewall, the 10th-seeded Griffins advance in Division III on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 tie.

Country Day 8, North Caddo 0: At Metairie, No. 11 Country Day cruised to the Division I playoff victory over No. 22 North Caddo.

Boys

Bossier 3, International High School of New Orleans 0: At Tinsley Park, the ninth-seeded Bearkats opened the Division III playoffs with a shutout victory.