Shreve girls take Raider Relays

Captain Shreve’s Georgia Hilburn was all smiles after winning the 3,200 at the 2017 Huntington Raider Relays. And why not? It was the sophomore’s second win of the night and led her team to a 177 point total, 29 points more than second-place C. E. Byrd.

Trailing the Lady Gators 131 to 84 earlier in the meet, it looked like the Lady Yellow Jackets might be able to slip up on Shreve, with a 1-2 performance in the 300 hurdles by freshmen Kayla Harrison (48.20) and Becca Brown ( followed by Kyah Lloyd’s third win of the evening in the 200 meters (24.86). Lloyd also anchored the Byrd girls winning 1,600 meter relay (4:08)

However, it was too little, too late.

Lloyd, who led Byrd to a dominating win in the opening outdoor meet of the season a week ago at North DeSoto, was track MVP, while BTW’s Briona Morris won firsts in all three throwing events to take the field MVP award.

Morris’ performance comes after only two practices. She played for the BTW Lady Lion basketball team that made the playoffs as well as the softball team. Morris qualified for the state track meet a year ago in all three events.

“This year I don’t want to just go to state,” Morris said. “I want to win. That is the goal.”

Hilburn was hoping for a 6:20 in the 1,600. She ran a 5:54. Nearly a minute faster than her first meet of the year last season.

“It was nerve wracking at first,” Hilburn said. “I am used to starting out the season with a smaller meet. But once the race started, it is just mental. My dad pushes in practice and those practices help me to come out here and be able to tolerate the pain in the meets. The sense of accomplishment makes it all worth it.”

Hilburn was hoping for a 6:20 in the 1,600. She ran a 5:54. Nearly a minute faster than her first meet of the year last season.

While Captain Shreve coach Marita Hunt knew what to expect from her distance ace, it was the throwers that surprised the coach in the first meet of the season.

“In the past we haven’t had a lot of help in that area,” Hunt said. “They came out today and were ready and gave us some quality points.”

The Lady Gators throwers were led by Adrianna Hicks who finished second to Morris with a 78’5 in the discus and Taylar Christopher who finished third in the shot put with a 30’0.

Shreve went 1-2 in the pole vault with Madison Carruth and Allison Williams getting first and second, respectively.

Huntington’s War’Vreunta Moore won the 100 and 200 meters and the track MVP award, but it wasn’t enough to help his Raiders get past Leesville, which won the boys division 120 to 102. Byrd finished third in the boys’ division with 82 points.

Moore needed a hard lean at the finish of the 200 to edge out a Leesville sprinter.

“I feel him and see him out of the corner of my eye,” Moore said. “It was a pretty good meet, but I have a lot to work on. I am going to focus on the last half of my race in the 200. I need to be able to maintain my speed better.”

The Byrd boys’ team scored 36 points in the distance events. Sophomore Allen England won the 1,600 and finished second to teammate Austin Mikovich, who is a freshmen, in the 3,200 meters (10:46). Mikovich finished second in the 1,600 meters.