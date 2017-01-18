Shreveport-Bossier could have 9-team 5A district

Northwest Louisiana could end up with a super district of nine Class 5A schools if LHSAA and Caddo Parish Schools’ proposals are passed in impending votes.

During Tuesday’s LHSAA area meeting at the Bossier Instructional Center, the hottest topic of conversation among principals and coaches surrounded a proposal to move Class 1A football-playing schools into 2A for football only.

That move, which could be implemented as early as the 2017-18 school year if passed, could throw districts across Louisiana into an interesting state.

Locally, Benton, currently a District 1-4A member, could be bumped up into 5A. And if the Caddo School Board votes to combine BTW and Fair Park, the ensuing school will likely be 5A in student population. So those two schools would join Airline, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Evangel, Haughton, Parkway and Southwood.

“That’s certainly a possibility,” said LHSAA executive committee member and Airline principal Jason Rowland. “Although the LHSAA could end up splitting the district into two.”

The proposed classification change was submitted by Mike Oakley of Iowa and Carey Smith of Starks high schools. It reads: “Football schools will be divided into four equal or nearly equal classes (2A, 3A, 4A, 5A). 1A schools that play football will be placed in 2A districts for football only and will play all other sports in 1A.”

All current non-select LHSAA schools would be thrown into a hopper, the total number divided by five and then categorized 1A to 5A. The 1A schools that play football would be bumped up into 2A for football only. Some 2A schools would be bumped up to 3A, some 3A to 4A and some 4A to 5A.

The select schools would be redesigned into Division’s I, II and III for football with Division IV eliminated.

“The whole idea of this is to consolidate the playoffs into a more workable system,” Rowland said.

It appears Benton would be the most affected school in the area by the change.

“Well, it looks like we would be 5A at the next classification anyway, because of how fast we are growing,” Benton football coach and athletic director Reynoolds Moore said. “However, you never want to be at the bottom of a classification and that’s where our enrollment puts us.”

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said the measure would likely enable the football championships to return to a one-weekend affair in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they have been in the past.

“I’m in favor as is the Superdome of getting it down to one weekend,” Bonine told the gathering. “It would be the second weekend. The message I’ve received loud and clear is that this is what the coaches want.”

The current class divisions would remain in place for sports like basketball, baseball and softball.

The vote on this and other measures will take place at the LHSAA’s annual convention, slated for Jan. 25-27 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.

Bonine said the million-dollar question that will ensue is which teams will play the noon game in the Superdome.

“The 4A and 5A schools that bring the crowds would play the nighttime games,” Bonine said. “With the smaller classifications, there needs to be something like a rotation system where they’re not always playing the early game.”

If the measure passes, it could throw the current schedules for the state’s football playing schools up in the air. If District 1-5A became a 9-team district, those schools would only have two non-district contests. The flip side for District 1-4A is it could be left with Bossier, Huntington, Minden Northwood and North DeSoto, unless some current 3A schools are bumped up.

“Scheduling is one of the most difficult things we do as coaches and the idea of having to do it all again and have all this thrown together so quickly is not appealing at all,” Moore said. “If principals like the proposal and want to vote for it, let’s implement it at the next classification.”

Perennial Class 1A state title contender David Franklin of Haynesville said he didn’t have a problem with the system.

“The playoffs have been kind of watered down the last couple of years,” Franklin said.

There were other discussions about student-athletes participating with non-school teams during their season, along with some significant proposed changes in baseball rules, including reporting pitch counts.

A basketball proposal that will be effective immediately if passed would have the higher seeded team at home throughout the playoffs.

Rowland will not be continuing his representation on the LHSAA executive board for 5A and Haughton principal Gene Couvillion indicated he was willing to replace him. Spots for representatives from Classes 4A and 2A are also open.

“We need that representation on the board for this area, which is a very large area running from Monroe to northern Baton Rouge,” Rowland said.

