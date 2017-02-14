Shuffling in the top 5 of Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) remains No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball, but the remainder of the top 5 saw a bit of a shuffle.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) moved up two spots to No. 2 after beating Garfield (Seattle) to win its first Metro League title since 1992. Chino Hills (Calif.) is now No. 3, down one spot. Champlin Park (Minn.) moves from No. 6 to No. 4 and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) rises from No. 7 to No. 5.

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) is No. 6, followed by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Montverde Academy (Fla.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) is up to No. 11 to start the second 10. Memphis East (Tenn.) checks in at No. 12, followed by Klein Forest (Houston), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.).

The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) comes in at No. 16, with Apple Valley (Minn.), Maple Grove (Minn.) Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Jackson (Massillon, Oioh) rounding out the top 20.

The final five are: Jonesboro (Ark.), Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Damien (La Verne, Calif.), Greensboro Day (N.C.) and Evanston (Ill.).