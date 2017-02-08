Shults scores 18 to lead Reno past Spanish Springs

Reno High junior Mikayla Shults scored 18 points as the Huskies girls basketball team raced past Spanish Springs, 61-22, Tuesday at Reno. The Huskies improved to 14-1 and clinched the High Desert League and top seed for next week’s Northern 4A Regional tournament.

The Huskies got out to a 10-1 lead early and led 28-11 at the half.

Coach Shane Foster said turnovers were troubling as the Huskies committed 25 Tuesday.

“That is something we’ve been talking about, we’ve been working on, but it’s not translating to the game,” Foster said.

He said the team tries to make too many extra passes, which lead to the turnovers.

Foster said the defensive effort was good Tuesday, as was rebounding.

Also Tuesday, Reed beat Hug, 60-16, to improve to 11-4 and move into a tie with Spanish Springs (11-4) for second place. The Cougars play at Reed on Friday to end the regular season.

The winner will be the No. 2 seed and host a quarterfinal playoff game in the Northern 4A Regional tournament on Wednesday, while the loser will have to go on the road to start the Regional playoffs. Reed beat Spanish Springs, 58-52 two weeks ago.

McQueen (10-5) beat North Valleys, 62-40, Tuesday and is in fourth place in the High Desert League. The Lancers host Reno on Friday.

In the Sierra League, Bishop Manogue beat Damonte Ranch, 74-17. Carson beat Wooster, 43-25; and Douglas beat Galena, 43-40.

Carson and Douglas are both 7-8 and tied for second in the Sierra. They play on Friday at Douglas.

Galena (5-10) is the No. 4 seed and hosts Damonte (4-11) on Friday.

In the Northern 3A, Lowry beat Elko, 69-53, to claim the No. 2 seed. Fernley beat Truckee, 47-31.