Sibling rivalry: West Liberty's Esmoil brothers push each other to success

Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman said he was relaxed last Sunday when Minnesota’s Ethan Lizak took an early 8-0 lead on him during the Hawkeyes’ dual in Minneapolis.

Bryce and Will Esmoil and their parents, Mark and Chari, were definitely not relaxed. They watch Iowa duals together, and they sat anxiously in their West Liberty living room as Gilman appeared fallible on the TV screen.

Then, in an instant, Gilman seized control and pinned Lizak in the third period.

“Everybody was jumping up and down,” said Will, a freshman at West Liberty.

When it comes to wrestling, the Esmoils are quintessential Iowans. The sport runs in their blood. Mark Esmoil wrestled for Muscatine in the late 1980s. His brother, Matt, wrestled at West Liberty in the early 1990s. Chari Esmoil’s cousins, Chad and Todd Morrison, also wrestled in the ’90s for West Liberty, and Chad was a state champ.

Now, the newest generation of Esmoil boys is continuing the tradition. Bryce (37-2), a junior, is the No. 1 195-pounder in Class 2A, and Will (35-5) ranks third at 106. No. 5 West Liberty didn’t qualify for the state dual team tournament, but, along with top-ranked 152-pounder Joe Kelly, the Esmoil brothers have legitimate shots for individual titles if they can advance through the district tournament this weekend.

Watch the Esmoils once, and you’ll notice there’s some combative motivation at play — the epitome of sibling rivalry.

“Usually, when I do decent or good, he does good too,” Bryce said. “We try to better each other by wrestling, and proving each other wrong. Like, if he calls me a wimp or something, I’ve got to go out there and prove myself. And if I do it to him, he goes out there and proves himself.”

Added Jeff Wiele, West Liberty’s head coach: “The better either one of them wrestles, the other one comes out to outdo. I think it drives both of them to do better.”

That competitive spirit has characterized Will and Bryce’s relationship their whole lives, Chari Esmoil said.

The living room doubled as a wrestling mat and boxing ring since both boys could walk — except after 7 p.m., when roughhousing is strictly forbidden at home. The fights were never exactly fair. Bryce got the bulky Morrison genes and weighed about 100 pounds in kindergarten; Will inherited the Esmoil body and topped out at 50 pounds at the same age.

“We grew up wrestling together. We grew up fighting, throwing stuff in the house at each other,” Bryce said. “Just brothers. Just naughty kids. Mom’s always yelling at us.”

But still, Will never backed down to a brother who doubled him in size. He gave Bryce a black eye during a boxing match when he was 8 and Bryce was 11, and he recently beat Bryce at a West Liberty practice over winter break. There’s a caveat: Bryce had to wrestle on his knees.

“I let him beat me,” Bryce said with a wry smile.

Today, the brothers spend lots of time with each other — whether it’s at school, playing video games, hunting together or trading notes while watching Iowa wrestling at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

They’ve grown noticeably closer now that they’re on the same team, Chari Esmoil said. For proof, just watch Bryce during Will’s matches. He’ll be the guy in the blue Cubs shirt, hunched over off the edge of the mat, yelling and contorting his body as if he’s wrestling out there with his little brother.

“Yeah, who’s more nervous? I think Bryce is more nervous,” Chari Esmoil chuckled. “He always gets into the matches, and I think he’s more nervous when his brother’s wrestling than when he’s out there wrestling. And I think Will would say the same thing.

“They’re good kids. They love wrestling, and we love watching them. So the highs and the lows, we’ll take them all. And hopefully they’re growing from it.”

Wiele knows what it’s like to wrestle alongside one’s brother. He and his younger brother, Mick, grew up in West Liberty and wrestled together for the Comets in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Watching Bryce and Will reminds him of those high school days.

“I’d say definitely our competitiveness (is similar),” Wiele said. “We always wanted to do good. And I think the way Bryce is with Will, I always wanted Mick to win and I think vice versa. He wanted me to win, and we were each other’s biggest fans.”

But there’s a key difference: Wiele and his brother never won a state title. Both Esmoils could.

Bryce placed third at 195 last year. He’s the favorite this year and probably will be in 2018, too. And Will’s already got everything mapped out; he wants to make top three this year and then win three state titles over the next three seasons.

Colleges have started expressing interest in Bryce. Iowa and Iowa State reached out this fall, and he visited South Dakota State around the same time. Will hasn’t thought much about college athletics yet. He’s more worried about getting good grades and perhaps opening a chiropractor clinic with Bryce once they both graduate college.

It’s fair to say those two would probably compete to see who landed more patients.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.