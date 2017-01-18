Siegrist leads Lourdes over rival Beacon

Maddie Siegrist entered the gym at Our Lady of Lourdes High School with motivation on Tuesday.

Not only did the junior want a victory for the sake of stretching the Lourdes’ girls basketball team’s win streak to five, but she wanted to beat rival Beacon.

She got her wish, as the Warriors defeated the visiting Bulldogs 86-31.

“(The Bulldogs) have kind of been our rivals over the last couple years,” said Siegrist, who led the Warriors with 25 points. “Coming out strong was key, and we really put them away in the second half.”

Lourdes had a 38-22 lead at the half, and held Beacon to five points in the third quarter. The Warriors, meanwhile, scored 25 points in the third frame.

Abby Weeks was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 15 points, Olivia Babb added 13 and Rebecca Townes gave Lourdes four double-digit scorers with 10 points.

Preparation, Townes said, was the key to the win over Beacon.

“We’ve been training to play Beacon for the past two weeks now, because they’ve been our biggest rival for the past five years,” Townes said. “We knew we had to come and give it all we got.”

Lauren Schetter was Beacon’s leading scorer with nine points.

“We came in this game knowing it was going to be a tough game,” said Beacon coach Christina Dahl, whose team fell to 6-6. “You give Lourdes opportunities to score, they’re going to take advantage of those opportunities. They’re going to score.”

Beacon will face Hendrick Hudson in Montrose at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Lourdes (11-2), on the other hand, can stretch its win streak to six in a row on Wednesday, when it visits Sleepy Hollow. Coach Al Viani said his team has “picked it up lately,” but wants to make “that final push” as the postseason approaches.

“They’re capable,” Viani said. “They’re some talented kids.”

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports