Sierra Canyon remains No. 1, two new teams in Super 25 Computer boys basketball

As the playoff continue, the Super 25 Computer has two new boys basketball teams in the rankings and the top four retaining their spots.

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) and St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) are new to this week’s Super 25.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) stays at No. 1, followed by Nathan Hale (Seattle), Chino Hills (Calif.) and Champlin Park (Minn.).

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) moves up one spot to No. 5 and flipping with now No. 6 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is No. 7, with La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) rounding out the top 10.

Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) stays at No. 11 to start the second 10. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) is No. 12, followed by Memphis East (Tenn.), Bishop Montomgery (Torrance, Calif.) and Klein Forest (Houston). Klein Forest dropped two spots to No. 15.

The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) is No. 16, with Damien (La Verge, Calif.), Apple Valley (Minn.), Maple Grove (Minn.) and Jonesboro (Ark.) rounding out the top 20. Damien is up from No. 23.

The final five are Evanston (Ill.), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Greensboro Day (N.C.), McEachern and St. Benedict’s Prep.