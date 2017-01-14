Video Sierra Canyon School vs Findlay Prep By Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/News-Leader January 14, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, springfield-mo, Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Bass Pro Tournament of Champions tickets set to go on sale News Bracket set for 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Gallery Faces in the Crowd: Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest