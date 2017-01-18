Sierra Canyon (Calif.) takes over No. 1 in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has climbed to the top of the Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

Sierra Canyon is coming off a week in which it won the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions and beat Super 25 Computer No. 1 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Sierra Canyon had been No. 5 in the computer rankings.

After the loss, La Lumiere falls to No. 2, followed by Chino Hills (Calif.), Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Nathan Hale (Seattle), which is No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert rankings.

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) is No. 6 — down from No. 3 — with Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Champlin Park (Minn.), Memphis East (Tenn.) and Klein Forest (Houston) rounding out the top 10.

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) begins the second 10. Simeon (Chicago) is No. 12, with Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) and Oak Hill Academy next.

Maple Grove (Minn.) is No. 16, with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Jonesboro (Ark.), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) closing out the top 20.

The final five are DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), North Central (Indianapolis), Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.) and Newton (Covington, Ga.).