No. 12 Sierra Canyon coach turns over some duties to assistant for playoffs

In a surprising move, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) head basketball coach Ty Nichols has made a strategic decision to turn over many of his duties to an assistant coach for the state playoffs, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Nichols said he remains the head coach and plans to remain the head coach, but assistant coach Andre Chevalier will bring “a freshness to the last half of the playoffs,” Nichols said.

“I want the kids to hear a different voice, a different style,” Nichols told The Times. “I’m still the head coach, still in charge but will ask him to lead. It’s a calculated decision to win more games. This is my decision as head coach to try to help my team win.”

Chevalier, a former head coach, will assume a larger role at practice and games.

Sierra Canyon is 27-2 and ranked No. 12 in the Super 25 after a loss to Bishop Montgomery (Torrance) in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals on Friday. The Southern California Regional Open Division playoffs begin next week.