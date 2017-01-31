Signing day is big for Judson, Brevard HS sports

Cocoa High’s fourth state football championship likely had a role in making sure Wednesday will be a busy day at the Brevard County school.

Feb. 1 is the day high school seniors, most notably in football, can begin signing letters of intent with universities, and at least seven Tigers have committed to sign that day with perhaps more to make decisions by then.

Signing day has provided a number of highlights in recent years as local football teams have produced successful playoff teams and coveted talent.

Last year, Viera receiver Tre Nixon signed with Ole Miss and Palm Bay running back Brian Lankford-Johnson with Purdue. Versatile Cocoa athlete Chauncey Gardner and lineman Jawaan Taylor chose the University of Florida. Other recent signings with major programs have included running back Tarean Folston from Cocoa to Notre Dame.

Bruce Judson, who most recently decided to sign with the University of Oregon, will lead this year’s list, not only at Cocoa but throughout the county. The four-year Tigers starter at quarterback chose Ohio State before the school year began, but he has since switched to South Florida and then the Ducks.

A likely factor in Judson’s latest move was Oregon’s hiring of former USF coach Willie Taggart. The news of Taggart’s move hit in early December, about the time Judson and Cocoa were winning the Class 4A state title in Orlando with a 31-17 defeat of Jacksonville Bolles.

In that game, Judson contributed one of three explosive touchdown runs that vaulted the Tigers to victory. He went 75 yards in the second quarter in response to the first Bolles score. Judson finished the night with 158 yards on the ground.

Lasedrick King, who also had a 9-yard scoring run, added a 72-yarder in the final period, and he finished at 132 for the game. King also will sign on Wednesday, when as many as 10 Cocoa players could make their intentions known.

As of Monday at noon, nine Brevard schools had announced signing ceremonies for Wednesday. Palm Bay’s B.J. Daniels could be first, at 9 a.m. Brevard’s leading rusher for the 2016 is expected to sign with Texas-San Antonio, which is a member of Conference USA. In the regular season, Daniels rushed for 1,526 yards on 173 carries and scored 22 touchdowns.

