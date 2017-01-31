Signing Day primer: Carmel's Jalen Walker forced to make late change

This isn’t how Signing Day was supposed to go for Jalen Walker.

Walker, the do-it-all football star for state champion Carmel, was set to send in his letter of intent to Cincinnati on Wednesday. He committed to the Bearcats and coach Tommy Tuberville in April. Then in December, after a 4-8 season, Tuberville stepped down and former Ohio State assistant Luke Fickell was hired as his replacement.

“I talked to (Fickell) on the telephone just before the dead period,” said Walker, a 5-8 receiver who caught 73 passes for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. “I was told I’d still have a scholarship.”

Three weeks ago, Walker found out that was no longer the case. He wasn’t told directly by Cincinnati, but through Carmel coach John Hebert.

“They told (Hebert) I wasn’t a fit,” Walker said.

Walker isn’t bitter, or naïve. His father, David Walker, is the running backs coach for the Detroit Lions and coached under Jim Caldwell for the Colts. The elder Walker was also a college assistant for 16 years at Syracuse and Pitt.

“He was a huge help to me,” Jalen said of his father. “He has a lot of contacts out there and helped me understand what was going on and gave me advice. At the end of the day, it worked out.”

Walker committed to Miami (Ohio) after taking official visits to Ball State, Miami and Ohio. The RedHawks have made improvement under former Notre Dame assistant Chuck Martin, rallying from a 0-6 start to finish 6-7 last season and make a bowl game.

Though Walker hadn’t had any contact with the Miami staff after he committed to Cincinnati, there was some familiarity with the staff from prior to his pledge to the Bearcats. The Miami coaches would like to move Walker around the field, much like his role at Carmel.

“They said they see me as a versatile player and are going to use me in any way possible,” Walker said. “On the outside, at tailback, in return game. They said I should have a chance to come in and compete right away.”

Carmel coach John Hebert said Walker is one of the smartest players he’s coached. Even from his receiver position, Walker was able to recognize defenses and change the receiving routes at the line of scrimmage.

“I watched a lot of film with my dad when I was younger and learned the game from that perspective,” he said. “That’s helped me a lot. It gives you a different perspective on the game.”

Walker has a different perspective on the recruiting process now, too. But he’ll send off his signature to Miami on Wednesday confident he’s headed to the right place.

“Something like this helps you grow up and see different sides of the business,” he said. “It made me take a step back and see who really wanted me. I’m at a good school. I have a good feel with the coaches and players. It’s one of those things that happened, but it worked out.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.



Expected area college football signings





Cathedral

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Luke Sanders, WR, Western Michigan

Ben Stewart, DB, Boston College

Hamilton Heights

Sterling Weatherford, WR, Miami (Ohio)

Jesse Brown, WR/DB, Marian

Guerin Catholic

Carter McGinnis, RB/DB, Purdue (preferred walk-on)

Graham Keller, OT, Purdue (preferred walk-on)

North Central

Walter Haire, DE, Bowling Green

Cory Stewart, DB, Marian

Tyrone Caldwell, WR, St. Francis

Deonte’ Roberts, LB, Olivet Nazarene

Stephan Ellis, OL, St. Joseph

Decatur Central

Gary Wright, DB, Marian

Plainfield

Bryce Biddle, DL, Western Illinois

Dante Keys, WR, Northwest Missouri State

Jon Hagee, K/P, Utah State (preferred walk-on)

Franklin

Alex VanDyke, DE, UIndy

Fishers

R.J. Potts, DB, Cincinnati

Jalen Moss, DB, St. Francis

Charlie Bernhardt, OT, UIndy

Taylor Soper, P, Kentucky Wesleyan

Noblesville

Ben Gruver, LB, Marian

Austin Dreyer, OL, St. Francis

Zionsville

Brenden Mikesell, RB, Hillsdale

Hamilton Southeastern

Adam Mullett, QB, Western Illinois

Brock Burns, DB, Ball State

Logan Holland, LB, Davenport

Ben Davis

LeShaun Minor, DT, Indiana

Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota

Pompey Coleman, OL, Missouri

Azjai Cooper, WR, Eastern Kentucky

Isaiah Campbell, LB, Olivet Nazarene

Caleb Holcomb, OL, Olivet Nazarene

Ben Goins, LB, Davenport

Will Pate, LB, Thomas Moore

DaQuan Tunstill, LB, Georgetown College

Marcus Dunbar, DB, Hanover

Chris Hausmann, WR, Hanover

Remon Timberlake, DT, Thomas Moore

De’Lonne Thomas, LB, Anderson

Brayton Sargent, DE, Anderson

Lebanon

Luke Terrill, DT, Western Illinois

Avon

Bryant Fitzgerald, DB, Indiana

C.J. Hunt, DL, Eastern Michigan

Cardinal Ritter

Avery Hall, RB, Wayne State

Trevor Browder, DB, Marian

Zach Yetter, LB, Hanover

Greenfield-Central

James Gilley, WR, Manchester

Whiteland

Jacob Ballain, K/P, Northern Illinois

Tarnjeet Singh, OL, UIndy

Anthony Schantz, RB, UIndy (preferred walk-on)

Ryan Hahn, LB, Wabash

Westfield

Will Harrison, K/P, Rice

Spencer Stachyra, OL, Illinois State

Evan Manley, WR, UIndy

Bishop Chatard

David Marsh, DL/OL, Miami (Ohio)

Ben Solomon, OL, Eastern Illinois

Franklin Central

Wilson Huber, TE, Cincinnati

Kendal Kendrick, DT, Ball State

Chris Ford, LB, UIndy

Brice Clesi, OL, Wabash

Alex Martinez, DT, Wabash

Center Grove

Sam Bolin, DB, Taylor

Seth Ferrando, DT, Taylor

Bailey Bennett, LB, Marian

Dan Root, DE, Marian

Clay Hadley, OL, UIndy

Parker Ferguson, DE, Air Force

Titus McCoy, RB, Indiana State

Russ Yeast, RB/DB, Louisville or Notre Dame

Lawrence North

Caleb Jones, OL, Indiana

Al McKeller, RB, UIndy

Carmel

Jalen Walker, WR, Miami (Ohio)

Britt Beery, DL, Indiana

Mark Stickford, OL, Purdue

Kurt Rafdal, TE, Nebraska

Ethan Merriweather, WR, Ball State

Trevor Scott, OL, Butler

Jacob Abrams, DB, Purdue

Kylan Cole, DL, Eastern Illinois

Austin Newland, DB, Dayton

Elliot Charlebois, QB, Ball State (preferred walk-on)

Speedway

Jacob Jones, RB, Marian

Shelbyville

Nolan Ray, LB, Georgetown College

Southport

Andrew Mappes, RB, Marian

Tri-West

Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana

Pendleton Heights

Aaron Baudoux, OL, Army

*Brownsburg quarterback Hunter Johnson, the IndyStar Indiana Mr. Football, enrolled at Clemson in January.

