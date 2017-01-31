Signing Day primer: Carmel's Jalen Walker forced to make late change

This isn’t how Signing Day was supposed to go for Jalen Walker.
Walker, the do-it-all football star for state champion Carmel, was set to send in his letter of intent to Cincinnati on Wednesday. He committed to the Bearcats and coach Tommy Tuberville in April. Then in December, after a 4-8 season, Tuberville stepped down and former Ohio State assistant Luke Fickell was hired as his replacement.
“I talked to (Fickell) on the telephone just before the dead period,” said Walker, a 5-8 receiver who caught 73 passes for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. “I was told I’d still have a scholarship.”
Three weeks ago, Walker found out that was no longer the case. He wasn’t told directly by Cincinnati, but through Carmel coach John Hebert.
“They told (Hebert) I wasn’t a fit,” Walker said.
Walker isn’t bitter, or naïve. His father, David Walker, is the running backs coach for the Detroit Lions and coached under Jim Caldwell for the Colts. The elder Walker was also a college assistant for 16 years at Syracuse and Pitt.
“He was a huge help to me,” Jalen said of his father. “He has a lot of contacts out there and helped me understand what was going on and gave me advice. At the end of the day, it worked out.”
Walker committed to Miami (Ohio) after taking official visits to Ball State, Miami and Ohio. The RedHawks have made improvement under former Notre Dame assistant Chuck Martin, rallying from a 0-6 start to finish 6-7 last season and make a bowl game.
Though Walker hadn’t had any contact with the Miami staff after he committed to Cincinnati, there was some familiarity with the staff from prior to his pledge to the Bearcats. The Miami coaches would like to move Walker around the field, much like his role at Carmel.
“They said they see me as a versatile player and are going to use me in any way possible,” Walker said. “On the outside, at tailback, in return game. They said I should have a chance to come in and compete right away.”
Carmel coach John Hebert said Walker is one of the smartest players he’s coached. Even from his receiver position, Walker was able to recognize defenses and change the receiving routes at the line of scrimmage.
“I watched a lot of film with my dad when I was younger and learned the game from that perspective,” he said. “That’s helped me a lot. It gives you a different perspective on the game.”
Walker has a different perspective on the recruiting process now, too. But he’ll send off his signature to Miami on Wednesday confident he’s headed to the right place.
“Something like this helps you grow up and see different sides of the business,” he said. “It made me take a step back and see who really wanted me. I’m at a good school. I have a good feel with the coaches and players. It’s one of those things that happened, but it worked out.”
Expected area college football signings
Cathedral
Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
Luke Sanders, WR, Western Michigan
Ben Stewart, DB, Boston College
Hamilton Heights
Sterling Weatherford, WR, Miami (Ohio)
Jesse Brown, WR/DB, Marian
Guerin Catholic
Carter McGinnis, RB/DB, Purdue (preferred walk-on)
Graham Keller, OT, Purdue (preferred walk-on)
North Central
Walter Haire, DE, Bowling Green
Cory Stewart, DB, Marian
Tyrone Caldwell, WR, St. Francis
Deonte’ Roberts, LB, Olivet Nazarene
Stephan Ellis, OL, St. Joseph
Decatur Central
Gary Wright, DB, Marian
Plainfield
Bryce Biddle, DL, Western Illinois
Dante Keys, WR, Northwest Missouri State
Jon Hagee, K/P, Utah State (preferred walk-on)
Franklin
Alex VanDyke, DE, UIndy
Fishers
R.J. Potts, DB, Cincinnati
Jalen Moss, DB, St. Francis
Charlie Bernhardt, OT, UIndy
Taylor Soper, P, Kentucky Wesleyan
Noblesville
Ben Gruver, LB, Marian
Austin Dreyer, OL, St. Francis
Zionsville
Brenden Mikesell, RB, Hillsdale
Hamilton Southeastern
Adam Mullett, QB, Western Illinois
Brock Burns, DB, Ball State
Logan Holland, LB, Davenport
Ben Davis
LeShaun Minor, DT, Indiana
Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota
Pompey Coleman, OL, Missouri
Azjai Cooper, WR, Eastern Kentucky
Isaiah Campbell, LB, Olivet Nazarene
Caleb Holcomb, OL, Olivet Nazarene
Ben Goins, LB, Davenport
Will Pate, LB, Thomas Moore
DaQuan Tunstill, LB, Georgetown College
Marcus Dunbar, DB, Hanover
Chris Hausmann, WR, Hanover
Remon Timberlake, DT, Thomas Moore
De’Lonne Thomas, LB, Anderson
Brayton Sargent, DE, Anderson
Lebanon
Luke Terrill, DT, Western Illinois
Avon
Bryant Fitzgerald, DB, Indiana
C.J. Hunt, DL, Eastern Michigan
Cardinal Ritter
Avery Hall, RB, Wayne State
Trevor Browder, DB, Marian
Zach Yetter, LB, Hanover
Greenfield-Central
James Gilley, WR, Manchester
Whiteland
Jacob Ballain, K/P, Northern Illinois
Tarnjeet Singh, OL, UIndy
Anthony Schantz, RB, UIndy (preferred walk-on)
Ryan Hahn, LB, Wabash
Westfield
Will Harrison, K/P, Rice
Spencer Stachyra, OL, Illinois State
Evan Manley, WR, UIndy
Bishop Chatard
David Marsh, DL/OL, Miami (Ohio)
Ben Solomon, OL, Eastern Illinois
Franklin Central
Wilson Huber, TE, Cincinnati
Kendal Kendrick, DT, Ball State
Chris Ford, LB, UIndy
Brice Clesi, OL, Wabash
Alex Martinez, DT, Wabash
Center Grove
Sam Bolin, DB, Taylor
Seth Ferrando, DT, Taylor
Bailey Bennett, LB, Marian
Dan Root, DE, Marian
Clay Hadley, OL, UIndy
Parker Ferguson, DE, Air Force
Titus McCoy, RB, Indiana State
Russ Yeast, RB/DB, Louisville or Notre Dame
Lawrence North
Caleb Jones, OL, Indiana
Al McKeller, RB, UIndy
Carmel
Jalen Walker, WR, Miami (Ohio)
Britt Beery, DL, Indiana
Mark Stickford, OL, Purdue
Kurt Rafdal, TE, Nebraska
Ethan Merriweather, WR, Ball State
Trevor Scott, OL, Butler
Jacob Abrams, DB, Purdue
Kylan Cole, DL, Eastern Illinois
Austin Newland, DB, Dayton
Elliot Charlebois, QB, Ball State (preferred walk-on)
Speedway
Jacob Jones, RB, Marian
Shelbyville
Nolan Ray, LB, Georgetown College
Southport
Andrew Mappes, RB, Marian
Tri-West
Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana
Pendleton Heights
Aaron Baudoux, OL, Army
*Brownsburg quarterback Hunter Johnson, the IndyStar Indiana Mr. Football, enrolled at Clemson in January.
