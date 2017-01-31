Signing Day: Ten Most Wanted recruits in S.D.

Who’s ready to put pen to paper?

National Signing Day for football has arrived, which means high school seniors across the country will finalize college choices starting Wednesday morning.

There aren’t any major-college recruits from South Dakota, but there’s plenty of talent headed to local FCS schools, including Roosevelt center Austin Boen making his way to South Dakota State.

Boen headlines our “Ten Most Wanted” list of the state’s top prospects, joined by fellow SDSU recruits Krockett Krolikowski (Winner), Austin Lohsandt (Madison) and Eddie Miller (Brookings). The list also includes USD recruits Lincoln Gibbs (Langford) and Ty Paulsen (Pierre).

Another Division I prospect is Castlewood tight end Costner Ching, who has verbally committed to perennial national power North Dakota State.

SIGNING DAY CENTRAL

Follow the action in SDSU and USD “war rooms” plus other football recruiting news at argusleader.com

FACEBOOK LIVE

Join Matt Zimmer and Mick Garry as they provide analysis at Argus Leader Sports Facebook page today at 3 p.m.

TWITTER

Follow updates from our reporters and share your own insight by using the hashtag #SigningDaySD