Signing Day: Williams makes it official with Air Force

Adonis Williams made it official on Wednesday. The Damonte Ranch lineman will continue his football career at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Williams was one of five Damonte Ranch football players, along with several athletes from around Northern Nevada, to sign their Letters-of-Intent on Wednesday.

Also signing from Damonte for football were: Brady Odom, Dakota Wesleyan in South Dakota (NAIA); Robert Garlock, Western State Colorado (DII); Thomas Wright Jr., Western Oregon (DII) and Jacob Covert, Cal Pomona Pitzer (DIII).

Williams (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) plans to study aerospace engineering and, after fulfilling his five-year service commitment, design aircraft, space craft and missiles.

He is one one of two area football players signing to play Division I football. From Wooster, Karson Thomas will be a preferred walk-on at Nevada as a long snapper, although Nevada coach Jay Norvell could not comment on walk-on players.

Sparks

Jesus Partida signed to play soccer for UNLV. Partida helped the Railroaders win the 3A state soccer championship last fall.

Spanish Springs

The Cougars had four students sign on Wednesday including Ireland Bennett (volleyball) Oregon Tech; Kalli Prendergast (soccer) Eastern Utah State; Anhelica Shanrock (basketball) College of the Siskiyous; and Madison Escolar (soccer) Lake Tahoe Community College.

Bennett plans to study medical imaging. She said Oregon Tech has good programs in that field , that she would have likely gone there anyway and that playing volleyball is a bonus.

Wooster

The Colts had three athletes signing to play college athletics: Karson Thomas (footbal) Nevada; Romeo Okorie (football) Jamestown University; and Ian Timmins (wrestling) United States Naval Academy.

Thomas said he has been working with Bishop Manogue graduate Wes Farnsworth, who joined the Wolf Pack football team last year as a long snapper.

Carson

Valerie Sue Meyer was a standout soccer player for the Senators and she signed to play for Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif.

Galena

Two Grizzlies signed to play soccer in college, Heather Huene who will play for Cal Poly SLO and Eva Swearngin who will play for the Air Force Academy.

Virginia City

The Muckers had two football players sign to continue their careers in college, Ireland Franklin, the IA Western Conference Player of the Year, will play at the University of Jamestown in Fargo, N.D. The Jimmies are an NAIA school and a member of the North Star Athletic Association.

Conner Coyne, the IA Western Conference Defensive Player of the Year, will play football at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, Mont. The Lights are an NAIA school a member of the Frontier Conference.

Franklin and Coyne led the Muckers to a 10-1 record in 2016 and will be first Virgnia City football players to play at the college level.

Reed

The Raiders will have three athletes sign Thursday, Brennan Pantazis (gymnastics) Penn State; Kayla Kelly (soccer) Highline College; and McKenna Kester (soccer) Treasure Valley Community College.

Reno

Haden Hoel will sign on Friday to play soccer for Pacific in Stockton, Calif.