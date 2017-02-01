Signing day wrapup: Judson, 3 others sign with FBS football schools

Cocoa’s Bruce Judson on picking Oregon

Judson switched from USF to Ducks after coach Willie Taggart moved. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Keli Lindquist on picking UCF

Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017

Dayna McDonald on why she chose Southeastern University

Merritt Island’s Dayna McDonald talks about why she signed with Southeastern University. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb.2, 2017.

Merritt Island’s Jimmy Batch talks about going to Harvard

Jimmy Batch talks about why he decided to go play football for Harvard. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Macie Monbourne on picking Boston University

Merritt Island’s Macie Monbourne talks about why she chose to sign with Boston University. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Signing day in Brevard: John Cacciatore

Signing day in Brevard: Satellite cross country runner John Cacciatore going to William & Mary. Video by Ryan Randall Posted Feb. 1, 2017

Cocoa Beach’s David Demeter signs with Florida Tech

Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Signing day in Brevard: Caroline Larsen

Signing day in Brevard: Satellite soccer player Caroline Larsen on signing with North Florida.. Video by Ryan Randall. Posted Feb. 1, 2017

Astronaut’s Willoughby signs with United States Military Academy

Kenny Willoughby of Astronaut High signed with the United States Military Academy (West Point) on Wednesday.

Palm Bay’s BJ Daniels signs with UTSA

Pirates RB to join Roadrunners of Conference USA. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Bryce Wahy of Holy Trinity will play soccer for Trivecca Nazarene

Wahy signed with Trivecca Nazarene on Wednesday.

Bruce Judson of Cocoa and B.J. Daniels of Palm Bay were two of several Brevard County seniors who signed with college programs on Wednesday, the first day high school athletes could sign national letters of intent for football.

Judson, the four-year Tigers starter who led the team to the 2016 Class 4A state championship, followed former USF coach Willie Taggart to Oregon of the Pac 12.

Daniels, Brevard County’s leading rusher during the regular season, signed with Texas-San Antonio. Daniels said his decision was based on relationships. Though the coaches recruiting him had changed colleges through the years, they kept their eye on him.

“I think this decision really came down to the relationship I had with coach Frank Wilson and (assistant coach) Everette Sands,” Daniels said. “They never turned their back on me, so I can’t turn my back on them.”

Signing day is big for Judson, Brevard HS sports

Judson shared similar thoughts about his decision to switch from a school on the west coast of Florida to one on the west coach of the country.

“My parents and my family bonded with coach Taggart,” he said. “That was kinda big. I know he can help me in the long run, and I also want to help him win his national championship.”

After former Pirates running back Brian Lankford-Johnson got significant playing time as a Purdue freshman this year, Daniels, the latest Palm Bay star, expressed hope he can do the same next year with the Conference USA Roadrunners.

He will take a strong resume with him. Daniels rushed for 1,526 yards during the 2016 regular season, scoring 22 touchdowns. Along with a state title, Judson put up big numbers as well. He completed his Tigers career with 5,095 passing and 4, 230 rushing yards.

Connor Kaminski of Viera was another area football player to sign with an FBS program, but he will be staying closer to home. He signed with UCF in the afternoon at a Viera signee featuring 10 athletes heading to various colleges.

The fourth FBS signee was at Astronaut. Offensive lineman Kenny Willoughby signed with Army. The Black Knights of West Point, N.Y., play an independent schedule.

Two local players chose Florida Tech football: Cocoa Beach athlete David Demeter as a deep snapper, and Cocoa’s Dezmond Morgan, a tight end.

In a late morning ceremony at West Shore, Nick Burgess signed with UNF soccer just hours before he and his Wildcats team were to face Lake Highland Prep in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game. Austin Camps signed with USF cross country at the same time.

Four Viera football players, Will Champion, Jaylin Wilson, Connor Kaminski and Marco Foreman, also signed. Two Hawks state champion soccer players signed as well: Malia Brock with Lee University and Hollyn Knight with UNF. Kaitlyn Jensen signed with UCF softball in the fall but was recognized at the ceremony.

2017 Brevard County Feb. 1 signees

Jawan Armstrong, Cocoa football to Fullerton College

Cameron Barber, Viera gymnastics to Air Force

Jimmy Batch, Merritt Island football to Harvard

Samantha Brimhall, Viera golf to Seminole State

Malia Brock, Viera soccer to Lee University

Amanda Brust, Melbourne soccer to Methodist College

Nick Burgess, West Shore soccer to North Florida

John Cacciatore, Satellite cross country to William and Mary

Austin Camps, West Shore cross country to USF

Will Champion, Viera football to Albany State

Dayne Clark, Merritt Island football to Dakota Wesleyan

B.J. Daniels, Palm Bay football to UT-San Antonio

Destiny Deluca, Melbourne soccer to EFSC

David Demeter, Cocoa Beach football to Florida Tech

Marco Foreman, Viera football to Stetson

Bruce Judson, Cocoa football to Oregon

Macey Hedalund, Melbourne soccer to Florida Tech

Haley Hinz, Viera softball to Seminole State

Connor Kaminski, Viera football to UCF

Lasedrick King, Cocoa football to Hampton

Hollyn Knight, Viera soccer to North Florida

Caroline Larsen, Satellite soccer to North Florida

Kelly Lindquist, Merritt Island soccer to UCF

Connor Liston, Merritt Island football to Stetson

Dayna McDonald, Merritt Island softball to Southeastern

Kendell Mindnich, Melbourne soccer to Southern Miss

Macie Monborne, Merritt Island track to Boston University

Dezmond Morgan, Cocoa football to Florida Tech

Ian Newton, Cocoa football to Hampton

Sarah Beth Nies, Melbourne soccer to North Greenville

Timmy Pratt, Cocoa football to Warner University

Maddie Schricker, Titusville soccer to Middle Tennessee

Javon Spencer, Cocoa football to Lyon College

Ian Spradlin, Viera soccer to Harding

Lyana Thomas, Viera lacrosse to Tennessee Western

Bryce Wahy, Holy Trinity soccer to Trevecca Nazarene University (Tenn.)

Kenny Willoughby, Astronaut football to Army

Cooper Wilson, Merritt Island football to Columbia

Reece Wilson, Merritt Island softball to UCF

Jaylin Wilson, Viera football to Southern Illinois

