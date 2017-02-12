Silverton records school-best second place finishes

Silverton High School’s boys and girls swimming teams had program-best days Saturday.

The Foxes placed second in both the boys and girls in the Mid-Willamette Conference district swimming meet at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, the best result the team has had.

Silverton’s team of Jason Orr, Ross Mackinnon, Jaiden Davis and Blake Doerfler won district championship in the 200 medley relay in 1:47.80, the team’s only district champion.

Event winners qualify for the Feb. 17-18 OSAA Class 6A state swimming meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Dallas’ Jolie-Rae Ford was second in the 50 free in 25.07 and in the 100 free in 54.15.

In the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 district meet at South Albany High School, Salem Academy’s boys came up just short in their bid to win a second consecutive district championship as Sweet Home swept the boys and girls.

Salem Academy senior Davis McHugh won the district championship in the 100 back in 1:03.01 and Salem Academy sophomore Caleb Warde won the 200 free in 1:49.27.

Also for Salem Academy, Greyson Hanowell was second in the 200 IM (2:36.63), Wilson McLean was second in the 50 free (22.53), Warde was second in the 100 free (49.56), McHugh was second in the 500 free (5:32.49), Elijah Leutwyler was second in the 100 back (1:04.65) and all three of the Crusaders’ relay teams placed second.

In the girls, Salem Academy’s Molly Gallager was second in the 100 back (1:04.89), Stayton senior Sadie Mak was second in the 50 free (26.86) and 100 free (58.13) and Cascade junior Min Wei placed second in the 100 fly (1:03.69).

