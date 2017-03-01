Menu
Silverton's Cade Roth, Central's Alec Barba named first-team all-lMWC

Silverton junior Cade Roth

2016-2017 Mid-Willamette Conference

All-League Teams

Player of the Year: Tariq Harris, JR, Crescent Valley

Coach of the Year: Mike Stair, Crescent Valley

1st team:

Jake Costello, Jr, South Albany

Matthew Davis, Sr, Corvallis

Cade Roth, Jr, Silverton

Talanoa Hufanga, Jr, Crescent Valley

Alec Barba, Sr, Central

2nd Team:

Hans Ellenson, Sr, Corvallis

Ty Hargis, Sr, Lebanon

Jason Richey, Sr, Dallas

Andy Ellingson, Sr, Woodburn

Jaden Guilford, Jr, South Albany

Honorable Mention:

Peter Mason, Sr, Central                               Andrew Barry, Sr, Central

Marco Brewer, Jr, Corvallis                           Dyshawn Hobson, Jr, Corvallis

Levi Nielsen, So, Silverton                             Luis Salazar, Sr, Woodburn

TJ Doman, Sr, Woodburn                              Aaron White, Sr, Dallas

Tanner Hemzacek, Sr, South Albany            Trey Elverfeld, Sr, Lebanon

Salvador Bustos, Sr, Woodburn                    Peter Mendazona, Jr, Central

Brandon Lesmeister, So, Central                   Carson Gray, Sr, Crescent Valley

