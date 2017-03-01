Silverton's Cade Roth, Central's Alec Barba named first-team all-lMWC

2016-2017 Mid-Willamette Conference
All-League Teams
Player of the Year: Tariq Harris, JR, Crescent Valley
Coach of the Year: Mike Stair, Crescent Valley
1st team:
Jake Costello, Jr, South Albany
Matthew Davis, Sr, Corvallis
Cade Roth, Jr, Silverton
Talanoa Hufanga, Jr, Crescent Valley
Alec Barba, Sr, Central
2nd Team:
Hans Ellenson, Sr, Corvallis
Ty Hargis, Sr, Lebanon
Jason Richey, Sr, Dallas
Andy Ellingson, Sr, Woodburn
Jaden Guilford, Jr, South Albany
Honorable Mention:
Peter Mason, Sr, Central Andrew Barry, Sr, Central
Marco Brewer, Jr, Corvallis Dyshawn Hobson, Jr, Corvallis
Levi Nielsen, So, Silverton Luis Salazar, Sr, Woodburn
TJ Doman, Sr, Woodburn Aaron White, Sr, Dallas
Tanner Hemzacek, Sr, South Albany Trey Elverfeld, Sr, Lebanon
Salvador Bustos, Sr, Woodburn Peter Mendazona, Jr, Central
Brandon Lesmeister, So, Central Carson Gray, Sr, Crescent Valley