Silverton's Hailey Smisek named first-team all-league

Mid-Willamette Conference 2016-17 all-league girls basketball teams
Coach of the year: Greg Garrison, Corvallis
Players of the year: Grace Corbin, Corvallis and Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson, Corvallis
First-team
Grace Corbin., sr., Corvallis
Grace Corbin, sr., Corvallis
Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson, sr., Corvallis
Meagan Mendazona, fr., Central
Olivia Nelson, sr., Dallas
Hailey Smisek, sr., Silverton
Katie Mayhue, jr., South Albany
Second team
Ellie Harding, jr., Corvallis
Stefani Tallon, sr., Dallas
Ellie Croco, fr., Lebanon
Maggie Roth, jr., Silverton
Brooke McCarty, jr., Silverton
Honorable mention
Elizabeth Chavez, so., Central
Lexy Barba, jr., Central
Katelyn Trevino, so., Central
Taylor Hurley, sr., Corvallis
Kyrsta Wilson, jr., Corvallis
Maggie Beck, sr., Corvallis
Cali McClave, so., Crescent Valley
Sarah Huang, sr., Crescent Valley
Makayla Daniels, sr., Crescent Valley
Emma Classen, so., Dallas
Becca Ronco, sr., Dallas
Josie Williamson, jr., Lebanon
Cassidy Wittrig, sr., Lebanon
Kayce McLaughlin, sr., Silverton
Hannah Munson, sr., Silverton
Paige Alexander, fr., Silverton
Paige Diller, sr., South Albany
Rachel DeVyldere, sr., South Albany
Alexis Jacobucci, so., Woodburn
Taiya Kent, fr., Woodburn