Silverton's Hailey Smisek named first-team all-league

Mid-Willamette Conference 2016-17 all-league girls basketball teams

Coach of the year: Greg Garrison, Corvallis

Players of the year: Grace Corbin, Corvallis and Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson, Corvallis

First-team

Grace Corbin, sr., Corvallis

Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson, sr., Corvallis

Meagan Mendazona, fr., Central

Olivia Nelson, sr., Dallas

Hailey Smisek, sr., Silverton

Katie Mayhue, jr., South Albany

Second team

Ellie Harding, jr., Corvallis

Stefani Tallon, sr., Dallas

Ellie Croco, fr., Lebanon

Maggie Roth, jr., Silverton

Brooke McCarty, jr., Silverton

Honorable mention

Elizabeth Chavez, so., Central

Lexy Barba, jr., Central

Katelyn Trevino, so., Central

Taylor Hurley, sr., Corvallis

Kyrsta Wilson, jr., Corvallis

Maggie Beck, sr., Corvallis

Cali McClave, so., Crescent Valley

Sarah Huang, sr., Crescent Valley

Makayla Daniels, sr., Crescent Valley

Emma Classen, so., Dallas

Becca Ronco, sr., Dallas

Josie Williamson, jr., Lebanon

Cassidy Wittrig, sr., Lebanon

Kayce McLaughlin, sr., Silverton

Hannah Munson, sr., Silverton

Paige Alexander, fr., Silverton

Paige Diller, sr., South Albany

Rachel DeVyldere, sr., South Albany

Alexis Jacobucci, so., Woodburn

Taiya Kent, fr., Woodburn