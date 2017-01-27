Sister Act II: Holt's keeping Manogue on top

We’ve seen this before, one Holt sister passing to another and helping lead Bishop Manogue to a dominating season.

This time though, it’s Malia Holt, a senior at Manogue, and her younger sister, Kenna Holt, a freshman on the 11-0 Miners.

Two years ago, it was Breezi Holt, then a senior at Manogue, and Malia as the Miners won the Northern Region title in the 2014-15 season.

Manogue coach Carlnel Wiley does not hold back in his praise of the sisters, saying they are like the pair of Chicago Bulls stars who helped the Bulls win six NBA titles in the 1990s.

“They are the (Scottie) Pippen and (Michael) Jordan,” Wiley said. “I’m going to keep it simple, it’s basketball poetry in motion with those two. They play well together, and they have a tremendously high basketball IQ.”

He said that comes from having basketball-playing parents, Craig and Jamie Holt, who both played in college and coached at Manogue.

“They do the intangibles,” Wiley said of the sisters, adding emphatically, “Malia is the best in Northern Nevada right now, and that freshman is not too far behind her.”

The Miners have not lost a league game since that 2014-15 season and are 11-0 this season with five games left. The girls’ Northern 4A Regional playoffs begin Feb. 15.

Breezi is now in her freshman season at Cal Poly SLO after she used a redshirt season last year. Malia will join her there in the fall.

Jamie Holt said Breezi implemented the work ethic that her two younger sisters continue. She said they are inseparable.

“They’ve had a lot of bonding time because they’re always together,” Jamie Holt said. “On their days off, they go to the gym and shoot, then they go to training, then they go shoot again. They push each other.”

Malia is averaging 15.1 points per game, 5.9 assists and 6.3 steals and Kenna is averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 steals.

“They know each others expectations, sometimes they call each other out too, when they know someone is getting beat on defense or is not in the right spot,” Jamie Holt said. “They will tell each other the truth, which is nice, they rely on each other that way.”

Wiley can relate to playing basketball with — and against — a sibling.

On Jan. 16, Manogue hosted Valley Christian. Wiley’s brother, Chris McSwain, is in his fourth season coaching at the school in San Jose, Calif.

“It’s so funny, I just played against my little brother and he didn’t listen to me at all,” Wiley said, smiling after the game.

Manogue won that game, 80-58.

Wiley said Malia is like a coach on the court, but that Kenna does not take a back seat to her older sister.

Malia, the middle child, appreciates playing with both her sisters, saying they have a bond without trying.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Malia Holt said. “It’s fun to play with your sister. It’s moments we’ll remember like these, in the long run.”

Kenna said the whole Miners team is playing well. After watching her sisters play for Manogue, and do well, she knew it was her turn to contribute to the team’s success.

“I knew I needed to come in and help the team because I knew they were already really good and I needed to come in and play my role, just like everyone else does,” Kenna Holt said. “It’s always the team helping us out. They’re always running with us, if it happens to be Malia who is open, then it’s Malia, but it’s definitely a team effort.”

The Miners are ranked No. 2 in Nevada according to the Maxpreps website. Centennial in Las Vegas is No. 1 in the state.

