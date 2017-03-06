Sister of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting, considering Ohio State for track

My @lailah_elliott will be taking an official this Tuesday @OhioStAthletics for track! We are so proud of her! Cross your fingers! #GoBucks! pic.twitter.com/4dKstuiQpX — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) March 5, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott emerged as an NFL sensation in his first season in North Texas, tearing up the turf for the Cowboys with his unique combination of speed and strength. Now his younger sister may be considering tapping in to some of the same skills on the same campus.

Lailah Elliott, the running back’s younger sister, is a standout hurdler for St. Louis (Mo.) Burroughs High. She competed for the St. Louis Express club track team in summers, and has garnered the attention of a handful of major college programs. One of those is the alma mater of her older brother, who transformed from a somewhat overlooked high school football player to one of the highest drafted backs in the past 15 years across three years at Ohio State.

In fact, the elder Elliott was so successful that it helped pave the way for his father, Stacy Elliott, to become an official assistant coach for the Buckeyes, in the form of a program ambassador. Whether he can be successful drawing other top football players to Columbus remains to be seen, but he certainly could help ensure that his daughter — who was also a varsity basketball player at Burroughs — takes an official visit to the school.

According to Stacy Elliott, that visit will come on Tuesday. With a little bit of luck and a parental push either light or strong, Lailah Elliott may very well end up in Ohio just like her brother.