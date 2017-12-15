Six finalists named for 2018 U.S Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 15, 2017
Six finalists have been chosen for the U.S Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
The award will be presented during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 5, the night before the Army Bowl.
According to the selection committee, the award “honors the nation’s top high school football coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills, and acknowledges his role as a positive influence to young Americans on and off the field.”
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Straight Herron
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Gabe Infante
|St. Joseph’s
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Eric Kasperowicz
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Mike Kirshner
|Ben Davis
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Bruce Rollinson
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Patrick Surtain
|American Heritage
|Plantation
|FL
Click through the gallery to see all the players in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl:
2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, American Family Insurance, Bruce Rollinson, Eric Kasperowicz, Gabe Infante, Mike Kirshner, patrick surtain, Straight Herron, U.S Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year, U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour