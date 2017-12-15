Six finalists named for 2018 U.S Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year

Six finalists have been chosen for the U.S Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The award will be presented during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 5, the night before the Army Bowl.

According to the selection committee, the award “honors the nation’s top high school football coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills, and acknowledges his role as a positive influence to young Americans on and off the field.”

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Straight Herron South Pointe Rock Hill SC Gabe Infante St. Joseph’s Philadelphia PA Eric Kasperowicz Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA Mike Kirshner Ben Davis Indianapolis IN Bruce Rollinson Mater Dei Santa Ana CA Patrick Surtain American Heritage Plantation FL

