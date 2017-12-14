Six finalists selected for Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 14, 2017
Six finalists have been announced for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year, which is presented to the top senior offensive and defensive lineman and chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee.
The award will be presented at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 6, the night before the Army Bowl.
The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The finalists are:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Jackson Carman
|OL
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|OH
|Cade Mays
|OL
|Knoxville Catholic
|Knoxville
|TN
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Pace Academy
|Atlanta
|GA
|Penei Sewell
|OL
|Desert Hills
|St. George
|UT
|Xavier Thomas
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Taron Vincent
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
Carman is a finalist for the American Family Insurance Offensive Player of the Year; Vincent is a finalist for American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year.
