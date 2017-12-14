Six finalists selected for Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year

Six finalists have been announced for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year, which is presented to the top senior offensive and defensive lineman and chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The award will be presented at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 6, the night before the Army Bowl.

The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The finalists are:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Jackson Carman OL Fairfield Fairfield OH Cade Mays OL Knoxville Catholic Knoxville TN Jamaree Salyer OL Pace Academy Atlanta GA Penei Sewell OL Desert Hills St. George UT Xavier Thomas DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL Taron Vincent DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL

Carman is a finalist for the American Family Insurance Offensive Player of the Year; Vincent is a finalist for American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year.